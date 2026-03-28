PNG vs LPG: Why piped natural gas is holding up while cylinders struggle amid Strait of Hormuz chokehold

As Iran's war with US-Israel disrupts global energy flows due to the impact of drones and missiles on the entire oil-rich Gulf region, many countries, including India, are facing one of a major fuel crisis in decades. Domestic LPG cylinders at a gas agency, in Rajghat, in Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

In India, the government has been pushing people to opt for PNG (piped natural gas) over LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders amid the chokehold on key waterway Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world's gas and fuel requirements travel, due to the Middle East conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The government of India recently issued an order under which it said LPG supply will be snapped for those not opting for PNG if a switch is available.

With the government promoting PNG, it is important to first understand the difference between pipeline gas (PNG) and LPG and where PNG comes from.

What is piped natural gas (PNG)? Pipeline gas, or piped natural gas (PNG), is primarily natural gas (mostly methane) delivered directly to homes through underground pipelines. PNG is extracted naturally from gas fields and transported into India in liquified form as liquified natural gas (LNG).

LPG, on the other hand is refined (produced) in oil refineries from crude oil. Track latest in US-Iran war here

PNG flows continuously, not needing refilling and is supplied at low pressure via city gas networks.

Where does PNG come from? Domestically, PNG in India comes from gas fields like the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin, Assam, and Tripura. The deepwater Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin off the eastern coast is reportedly the biggest contributor. Three fields in the KG basin, namely R Cluster, Satellites Cluster, and MJ, accounted for nearly 25 per cent of India's total net production of 36 bcm in 2024, and are expected to produce a combined 85 bcm over their lifetime, according to an indiatoday.in report.

The Assam and Tripura basins have contributed nearly 47 per cent of India's onshore production and 13 per cent of its total gas supply, per the report.

While imported natural gas (LNG) does come from the Middle East, primarily Qatar, other countries like the US and Australia also export LNG to India.

Why is PNG not hit as bad as LPG? The government of India has been pushing households to shift from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) largely because PNG is structurally more resilient in situations like the current Iran war-driven energy crisis. The key difference lies in how the two fuels are supplied.

LPG depends heavily on imports shipped from the Middle East, much of which passes through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, in which tankers have been targeted with drones and missiles recently. Any disruption there immediately affects tanker movement, leading to delays, shortages, and visible supply breakdowns-like empty cylinders and long waiting times.