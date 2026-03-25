LPG supply to be snapped for those refusing PNG switch where available: Govt

The government has said households with access to piped natural gas (PNG) will reportedly have to switch from LPG, or risk losing their cooking gas supply. Women sit on empty LPG cylinders as they wait in a queue outside a gas agency to avail the refilled ones amid ongoing supply disruptions, in Ranchi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (PTI)

The move is part of a broader push to expand gas pipeline networks and reduce dependence on a single fuel, even as authorities insist there is no shortage of LPG in the country.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas, LPG supply “shall cease after three months” if a household does not opt for PNG despite it being available, reported news agency PTI citing a new order by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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However, the LPG supply will continue if it is “technically infeasible” to provide a piped connection, provided a no-objection certificate (NOC) is issued.

The government says the idea is to redirect LPG supplies from areas with pipeline connectivity to regions that still lack such infrastructure, while also promoting “fuel diversification” at a time of global supply disruptions.

The push comes as global energy supplies face pressure due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, including disruptions to key infrastructure and shipping routes. Track US-Iran war live updates

Fast-track pipeline expansion The directive is part of the natural gas and petroleum products distribution order, 2026, issued on March 24 under the Essential Commodities Act.

It seeks to speed up pipeline rollout by simplifying approvals, standardising charges and enforcing strict timelines. Authorities have been told to grant permissions within set deadlines, failing which approvals will be treated as deemed granted.

In residential complexes, access must be given within three working days, while last-mile PNG connections are to be completed within 48 hours. Applications for pipeline connectivity cannot be rejected in such areas.

The order also empowers designated officers, with powers similar to a civil court, to resolve disputes over land access and ensure right of way for pipeline installation.

Companies authorised to lay pipelines must begin work within four months of approval or face penalties, including possible loss of exclusivity, the PTI report added. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will monitor implementation and track compliance.

Commenting on the development, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal said in a post on X that “a crisis (has been) turned into an opportunity,” pointing to reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business and strengthening energy security.

No change in LPG refill timelines, says ministry Amid widespread claims online, the government has clarified that LPG refill booking rules remain unchanged.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines… It is clarified that no such changes have been made,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that “the existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged and continue to be,” specifying that the current norms are 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.

The ministry also urged citizens not to spread misinformation or resort to panic booking, stressing that there is “no cause for concern”.

Oil companies dismiss fuel shortage rumours State-run oil marketing companies have also pushed back against reports of fuel shortages, calling them baseless.

Indian Oil Corporation said “there is no shortage of petrol or diesel,” adding that its outlets are “well-stocked and fully operational”. It warned that rumours “can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns”.