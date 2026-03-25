All-party meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to skip key 5pm meet called by govt today over Iran war

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L: PM Modi speaking in Parliament on Tuesday | R: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other MPs in Parliament complex

All-party meeting LIVE: An all-party meeting has reportedly been called by the government today over the ongoing West Asia conflict that started after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. According to functionaries, defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to appraise the situation to the party leaders, HT reported earlier. All-party meet today | Key points The all-party meeting is scheduled to be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm, according to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office. Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge contested the decision and demanded that instead of a briefing, the issue should be debated in the House. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala. The all-party meeting comes after PM Modi addressed Parliament on Monday and Tuesday, urging countrymen to “be prepared for every challenge”. There is a strong possibility that the ill effects of this war will last for a long time, he said in his Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha speeches. Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among others, and stem the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

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All-party meet today | Key points The all-party meeting is scheduled to be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm, according to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office. Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge contested the decision and demanded that instead of a briefing, the issue should be debated in the House. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala. The all-party meeting comes after PM Modi addressed Parliament on Monday and Tuesday, urging countrymen to “be prepared for every challenge”. There is a strong possibility that the ill effects of this war will last for a long time, he said in his Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha speeches. Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among others, and stem the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.