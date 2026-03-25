All-party meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to skip key 5pm meet called by govt today over Iran war
All-party meeting LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP will reportedly be skipping an all-party meeting the government has called today over the West Asia conflict sparked by US-Iran war.
- 15 Mins agoGovernment needs to explain clearly, says Karti Chidambaram
- 24 Mins agoWhy Rahul Gandhi is skipping the meet
- 29 Mins agoKey meet called by govt to take place at 5pm
- 43 Mins agoTMC criticises govt over all-party meet
- 47 Mins agoCongress demands debate
- 49 Mins agoRahul Gandhi likely to skip all-party meet
- 56 Mins agoWhat is the agenda of the all-party meeting?
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoBe prepared for challenges, impact may be long-lasting, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoKey meet called by govt to take place at 5pm
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoRahul Gandhi to skip all-party meeting
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoAll-party meet today
All-party meeting LIVE: An all-party meeting has reportedly been called by the government today over the ongoing West Asia conflict that started after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. According to functionaries, defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to appraise the situation to the party leaders, HT reported earlier....Read More
All-party meet today | Key points
- The all-party meeting is scheduled to be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm, according to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office.
- Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge contested the decision and demanded that instead of a briefing, the issue should be debated in the House.
- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala.
- The all-party meeting comes after PM Modi addressed Parliament on Monday and Tuesday, urging countrymen to “be prepared for every challenge”. There is a strong possibility that the ill effects of this war will last for a long time, he said in his Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha speeches.
- Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among others, and stem the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Government needs to explain clearly, says Karti Chidambaram
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Congress Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram said the idea of an all-party meeting is good, but the government needs to explain clearly what they have in mind. "Having an all-party meeting is good. Let the government take us into confidence, explain what they have in mind and how they intend to operationalise the Women's Reservation Bill in the new format that they have," said Chidambaram.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Why Rahul Gandhi is skipping the meet
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was skipping the meeting due to his official visit to Kerala.
His visit also has been cancelled due to his mother Sonia Gandhi's health concerns amid her reported admission to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital of Delhi
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Key meet called by govt to take place at 5pm
All-party meeting LIVE updates: The meeting called by the government over West Asia conflict would be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm on Wednesday, according to the parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: TMC criticises govt over all-party meet
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress, which walked out of the Upper House during the PM’s statement, slammed the move. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose tweeted, “When the opposition’s voice is not allowed in Parliament @AITCofficial walked out of Rajya Sabha. Instead of allowing a discussion on west Asia on the floor of the House while Parliament is in session why is the Modi govt calling an all-party meeting in a conference room? How long will this govt avoid scrutiny?”
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Congress demands debate
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has contested the decision and demanded that instead of a briefing, the issue should be debated in the House.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi likely to skip all-party meet
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier said that he won't be attending the all-party meet owing to his program in Kerala. However, the LoP has cancelled his Kerala plans as well due to the health concerns of his mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Given the change in the plans, it is yet not know if Rahul will attend the key meeting.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: What is the agenda of the all-party meeting?
All-party meeting LIVE updates: The government has called an all-party meeting to brief lawmakers on the West Asia crisis on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave statements in both Houses on the crisis. The conflict in the Middle East has created energy supply concerns in the country even though the oil companies have dismissed rumours of petrol-diesel shortage saying India has adequate reserves.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Be prepared for challenges, impact may be long-lasting, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
All-party meeting LIVE updates: On Tuesday, PM Modi in Rajya Sabha urged citizens to brace for challenges arising from the ongoing US-Iran war in West Asia, noting that its impact on energy supply chains and inflation could have long-term implications. Modi said the government is working on all fronts to manage the situation and safeguard public interest, adding, “I urge citizens to be prepared for every challenge. The impact of this war may be long-lasting, but I assure the people that the government is alert and the nation’s interest remains paramount.”
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Key meet called by govt to take place at 5pm
All-party meeting LIVE updates: The meeting called by the government over West Asia conflict would be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm on Wednesday, according to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to skip all-party meeting
All-party meeting LIVE updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala.
"I would not be able to attend because I have a programme in Kerala. All-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made... And this cannot be fixed, especially the Prime Minister cannot. He will do whatever America says and will not work in the interest of the farmers and the country. He will do whatever America and Israel say," he said.
All-party meeting LIVE updates: All-party meet today over West Asia conflict
All-party meeting LIVE updates: The government has called an all-party meeting to brief lawmakers on the West Asia crisis on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave statements in both Houses on the crisis.
According to functionaries, defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to appraise the situation to the party leaders. Read more here