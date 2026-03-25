Govt calls all-party meet on West Asia crisis, Oppn demands debate

New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting to brief lawmakers on the West Asia crisis on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave statements in both Houses on the crisis. Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge contested the decision and demanded that instead of a briefing, the issue should be debated in the House. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to appraise the situation to party leaders. (Sansad TV)

According to functionaries, defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to appraise the situation to the party leaders. The meeting would be held inside the Parliament building at 5pm, according to the parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s office.

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“The Rajya Sabha protocol demands that MPs can seek clarifications from the PM after he makes a statement. We were not allowed to do it. Now, instead of having debate in the House the government wants to hold an all-party meeting. This government doesn’t give any importance to protocols, precedents and decorum of the House,” Kharge told HT.

Trinamool Congress, which walked out of the Upper House during the PM’s statement, slammed the move. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose tweeted, “When the opposition’s voice is not allowed in Parliament @AITCofficial walked out of Rajya Sabha. Instead of allowing a discussion on west Asia on the floor of the House while Parliament is in session why is the Modi govt calling an all-party meeting in a conference room? How long will this govt avoid scrutiny?”