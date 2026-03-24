Modi, Trump discuss West Asia conflict; India backs peace, secure Hormuz Strait

India backs restoration of peace in West Asia at the earliest and wants to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for the global community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when US President Donald Trump dialled him on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Gulf region amid growing concerns about food and fuel security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Mohd Zakir/HT FILE PHOTO)

This was the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered a conflict that has entered its fourth week. With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz impacting supplies of fuel and other commodities, the Indian side has reached out in recent days to Iran, Israel, all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the US to find ways to end the hostilities.

Modi posted on social media that he had received a call from Trump and had a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”. He said: “India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”

He added that the two sides agreed to stay in touch “regarding efforts towards peace and stability”.

The phone call was initially announced on social media by US ambassador Sergio Gor, who said Trump spoke with Modi to discuss the “situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open”.

Modi and Trump last spoke on the phone on February 2, when the two sides announced progress towards concluding a bilateral trade deal aimed at addressing the issue of US tariffs on Indian exports.

People familiar with the matter noted that the PM has had two rounds of phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the leadership of the six GCC member states – Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – as well as a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the hostilities.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met the envoys of the GCC countries on Monday and Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Tuesday. He has also spoken to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on five occasions and dialled his American counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday.

Following his meeting with the Iranian envoy, Jaishankar said in a social media post that they discussed the conflict in West Asia but didn’t give details. “Appreciate the support provided to Indians in Iran in these challenging times,” he added.

The phone call between Modi and Trump has to be seen in the context of India’s outreach, which has focused on efforts aimed at ending the hostilities as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy and other commodities, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, in view of significant ramifications for the country’s food, fuel and fertiliser security, the people said.

“The war has to be brought to an end as we are already feeling the negative impacts. It’s not just about India – it could soon become all about food security in Africa as fertiliser supplies are hit. We could witness another round of the fuel and food insecurity that was witnessed after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022,” a person said.

At the same time, the Indian side has ruled out any possibility of getting involved in the situation in West Asia, the people said. The Indian Navy’s Operation Sankalp remains focused on ensuring the security of Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and protecting sea lanes of communication, the people said.