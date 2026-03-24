Be prepared for challenges, impact may be long-lasting: PM Modi cautions on US-Iran war in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while delivering the Rajya Sabha address, urged citizens to brace for challenges arising from the ongoing US-Iran war in West Asia, noting that its impact on energy supply chains and inflation could have long-term implications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (Sansad TV)

Modi said the government is working on all fronts to manage the situation and safeguard public interest, adding, “I urge citizens to be prepared for every challenge. The impact of this war may be long-lasting, but I assure the people that the government is alert and the nation’s interest remains paramount.”

The Prime Minister also requested the states to work like one team and face the challenges like they did during the Corona time. “The challenges ahead will test us. I urge all states to act proactively, as in difficult times it is labourers and the weaker sections who are affected the most. Steps must be taken to safeguard our migrant workers. State governments should also remain vigilant against black marketing, which tends to rise in such periods, and ensure that such practices do not take place" Modi said.

The PM said that, like in corona times, government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, and keep inflation in check: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

He also said that India is prioritising the safety of its citizens during the West Asia conflict, noting that over 3,75,000 Indians have been safely evacuated so far, including more than 1,000 from Iran, while urging all sides to seek a peaceful resolution.

"Any threat to human life in this war is not in the interest of humanity, so India is making constant efforts to encourage all sides to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible. In times of crisis, the safety of Indians both in the country and abroad is our top priority. Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have safely returned to India. From Iran alone, more than 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, including over 700 young people who were studying medicine. Our government is working with full sensitivity during this time of crisis," the PM said.