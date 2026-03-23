‘100% under Trump’s control’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over silence on US in Lok Sabha speech

“I’ve heard that the Prime Minister gave a 25-minute speech. But I guarantee he cannot participate in a debate in Parliament because he is compromised. Narendra Modi spoke for 25 minutes but did not say a single word against America. Narendra Modi is 100% under the control of Trump,” he said, referring to former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an event in Vadodara, the Leader of Opposition questioned the Prime Minister’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, particularly pointing out what he described as a "conspicuous omission", the absence of any direct reference to the United States. Gandhi said that Modi's silence was not incidental but indicative of a deeper issue.

The political sparring over India’s stance on the West Asia crisis intensified on Monday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the economic decisions. He alleged that the government’s interim trade arrangements with the United States could have serious consequences for Indian farmers. Drawing a contrast between agricultural systems in the two countries, Gandhi warned that increased access for American goods could put domestic farmers at risk.

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“India has small farms where people work by hand, while in America there are large farms with machines. If American goods start coming to India, our farmers will be ruined,” he said.

Beyond trade and diplomacy, Gandhi also talked about the issues of identity and rights of tribal communities. He criticised the use of the term “Vanvasi,” saying it alters the understanding of Adivasi identity.

“Adivasi means the original inhabitants of India — the rightful owners of this land, water, and forests (‘jal-jangal-jameen’). But RSS-BJP has introduced a new term ‘Vanvasi,’ which implies that you only live in forests, not that you are the rightful owners of these resources,” he said.

Mentioning tribal icon Birsa Munda, Gandhi accused the ruling party, BJP of paying symbolic respect while undermining the very principles he stood for. “Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fold their hands before the statue of Birsa Munda, but they attack the very ideas for which Birsa Munda fought and was martyred,” he said.

He further alleged that policies affecting land, water, and forest rights amounted to a direct challenge to both tribal communities and constitutional values. “When BJP takes away the land, water, and forests from Adivasis, it is not just an attack on Birsa Munda, but also on the Constitution,” he added.

Speaking for the first time in the parliament since the US-Iran war started in the West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is dealing with multiple economic, security and humanitarian challenges arising from the war, while ensuring that its citizens and key supplies remain protected.

Raising concern over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Modi said attacks on commercial shipping are ‘unacceptable’ and that the government is closely monitoring routes to ensure uninterrupted supplies of crude oil, gas and fertilisers.