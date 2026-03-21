‘Shashi Tharoor always says the truth’: BJP's message to Rahul Gandhi after Cong MP backs govt on stance amid Iran war

A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor flagged India’s “restraint” as a sign of “responsible statecraft” in the West Asia crisis, the BJP has seized on his remarks and is not letting them slide, with fresh reactions now coming in from the government. ‘Not everything should be opposed’: BJP’s message to Rahul Gandhi after Shashi Tharoor's remarks on West Asia (File photos) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday led the charge, openly praising Tharoor while taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. “Shashi Tharoor always stands with the country... he always says the truth. Rahul Gandhi should learn from this. Not everything should be opposed...” Seth said. While speaking with news agency ANI, Seth doubled down on defending the government’s foreign policy approach: “Because of PM Modi's diplomacy, the whole country is living in peace and there is no panic here. There is no shortage of diesel, petrol and gas.” He accused Congress leaders — barring Tharoor — of creating “propaganda and panic.”

“Shashi Tharoor always stands with the country... he always says the truth. Rahul Gandhi should learn from this. Not everything should be opposed...” Seth said. On Friday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan echoed this sentiment, calling Tharoor’s position “a welcome change” compared to what he termed Rahul Gandhi’s “mindless criticism”. “For PM, the welfare of Bharat and its people has always been paramount,” he said. Another BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, said leaders like Tharoor were articulating a more “nuanced and responsible view", in contrast to what he described as “reactive and politically driven” remarks from the Congress leadership. Congress leaders call stance ‘shameful’ Within the Congress, however, Tharoor’s remarks drew sharp criticism. Party leader Supriya Shrinate said she disagreed strongly, calling India’s perceived silence on the crisis “condemnable". “[Government's stance] is shameful. It raises questions about our morality. It is not India's history to remain silent on a targeted assassination in a sovereign nation,” she said, accusing the Modi regime of tilting towards Israel. “Your diplomacy is such a failure that Russia, Pakistan and China stand together today... I think India's diplomacy is an utter failure,” Shrinate added.

In a swipe at the government’s style, she added, “Diplomacy doesn't run with 'red laser eyes'. It doesn't run with forcible hugs.” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also distanced the party from Tharoor’s position, suggesting the MP was expressing a personal view. “We have been seeing this for many days, that Shashi Tharoor thinks differently. It's okay. It's his own opinion...” he said, adding that such statements “should not be taken seriously” if made “without understanding.” What Shashi Tharoor said Weighing in on India’s response to the escalating tensions in West Asia, Tharoor described New Delhi’s approach as measured and strategic rather than passive. “Restraint is not surrender. Restraint is strength,” he said, adding that it shows India “know what our interests are and we will act first of all to protect our interests.” At the same time, Tharoor did not offer a blanket endorsement. He pointed out that India could have expressed condolences earlier following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.