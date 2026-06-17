Weak rainfall, moisture-depleted soil keeps farmers from kharif sowing

PUNE: With the delay in the onset of the south-west monsoon, depleted moisture in the soil has kept the state’s farmers from carrying out sowing activities, which normally commence by June 1. Agriculture department officials said that at least 10 cm of soil moisture was needed for seeds to germinate, and for this a minimum of 65 mm of rainfall was essential. Maharashtra received only about 28 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 15. A farmer in Kota engaged in the cultivation of Kharif crops. (HT Photo)

Thanks to this grim situation, kharif sowing in Maharashtra has reached only about one-third of last year’s level, with cultivation completed in just 1.43 lakh hectares till June 15—a steep 66% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2025 (although in 2025, heavy rainfall began in May itself). Sowing has lagged behind last year’s levels in 26 of the state’s 34 districts, and only eight districts—Jalgaon, Dhule, Yavatmal, Palghar, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia—have recorded higher sowing compared to last year.

Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne admitted that sowing this year was significantly lower. “But farmers should not panic and resort to hasty sowing,” he said. “My officials are monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis. There is a possibility of the monsoon becoming active within the next few days, leading to widespread rainfall across the state, after which farmers can begin sowing.”

The minister added that all district agriculture officers had been directed to remain in touch with farmers and issue advisories related to sowing. “In the worst-case scenario, if rains remain inadequate, the department will take steps to mitigate farmers’ woes,” he said.

The relatively better sowing figures in Jalgaon and Dhule are largely due to farmers using drip irrigation for early sowing of crops such as cotton and maize. However, the situation in most other districts remains grim.

In Pune district, sowing has been completed in only six hectares, compared to over 21,000 hectares during the same period last year. In Nashik, one of the state’s key agricultural districts, the sowing figure is around 2,200 hectares against nearly 10,000 hectares last year.

Marathwada has witnessed an even sharper decline. In Dharashiv, only two hectares have been sowed compared to 56,000 hectares by June 15 last year. In Jalna, 1,881 hectares have been sowed, over 19,000 hectares lower than last year.

Western Maharashtra has also recorded poor progress. In Solapur, sowing has been completed in only 20 hectares compared to more than 58,000 hectares last year, while in Kolhapur the area under cultivation stands at 5,741 hectares against 18,525 hectares in 2025.

Several district agriculture departments have issued advisories urging farmers not to rush into cultivation. Pune district superintendent agriculture officer Sanjay Kachole and his Nashik counterpart Ravindra Mane asked farmers not to panic, as there was a strong possibility of the monsoon becoming active around June 20. “Farmers should avoid sowing unless their fields receive at least 75 mm of rainfall,” they said. “They should also maintain a reserve stock of seeds, which can be used if the initial sowing fails to germinate.”