Time to upgrade your cooking? 6 cookware items you need to swap out: From scratched non stick pans to plastic containers

Your home's decor refreshes every once in a while, whether it is changing curtains, rugs, a fresh coat of paint, or making small updates inspired by the colour of the year, or something that caught your eye on Pinterest. But what about kitchen crockery?



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Often, cookware is treated with leniency, a quiet complacency, since food is anyway getting cooked and there seems to be no immediate need to change it. Swap your scratched non-stick pan. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But this is a flawed way of thinking, as damaged or worn-out cookware can silently exist and pose major risks, from uneven heating to leaching substances into food. It is high time your kitchen gets the same attention as the rest of your home. So how can you tell when your cookware has reached its expiry date?

We asked cookware expert, Umesh Guptaa, MD and CEO, BERGNER India, who helped highlight which kitchen items may need a change. “You don't need to replace everything,” he reminded. “Rather than drastic overhauls, practical swaps in materials and methods can create a safer and more health-supportive cooking environment.” It all begins one step at a time. "Small upgrades in cookware and cooking practices can significantly influence everyday well-being,” he added, emphasising the importance of gradual, step-by-step changes.

A complete transformation and throwing everything out may seem a bit impractical, after all, you still have to cook. Instead, you can make changes bit by bit, swapping items one at a time, replacing them as needed, and checking which ones you should prioritise first.

Umesh listed the utensils and containers you should take a second look at and consider discarding due to wear and tear, safety reasons or low performance that could seriously affect your cooking and food's quality:

Here are the things you need to remove from the kitchen: