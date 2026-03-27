Time to upgrade your cooking? 6 cookware items you need to swap out: From scratched non stick pans to plastic containers
Your health may be at risk if you keep using the old, outdated crockeries. Find out what you need to replace and why.
Your home's decor refreshes every once in a while, whether it is changing curtains, rugs, a fresh coat of paint, or making small updates inspired by the colour of the year, or something that caught your eye on Pinterest. But what about kitchen crockery?
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Often, cookware is treated with leniency, a quiet complacency, since food is anyway getting cooked and there seems to be no immediate need to change it.
But this is a flawed way of thinking, as damaged or worn-out cookware can silently exist and pose major risks, from uneven heating to leaching substances into food. It is high time your kitchen gets the same attention as the rest of your home. So how can you tell when your cookware has reached its expiry date?
We asked cookware expert, Umesh Guptaa, MD and CEO, BERGNER India, who helped highlight which kitchen items may need a change. “You don't need to replace everything,” he reminded. “Rather than drastic overhauls, practical swaps in materials and methods can create a safer and more health-supportive cooking environment.” It all begins one step at a time. "Small upgrades in cookware and cooking practices can significantly influence everyday well-being,” he added, emphasising the importance of gradual, step-by-step changes.
A complete transformation and throwing everything out may seem a bit impractical, after all, you still have to cook. Instead, you can make changes bit by bit, swapping items one at a time, replacing them as needed, and checking which ones you should prioritise first.
Umesh listed the utensils and containers you should take a second look at and consider discarding due to wear and tear, safety reasons or low performance that could seriously affect your cooking and food's quality:
Here are the things you need to remove from the kitchen:
1. Uncoated aluminium cookware
- Why: Uncoated aluminium can react with certain foods
- Replace with: Triply stainless steel cookware, which offers durability, even heat distribution, and a more stable cooking surface.
2. Old, scratched non-stick pans
- Why: Damaged surfaces may compromise safety and performance.
- Replace with: Well-maintained, high-quality non-stick cookware.
3. Riveted cookware
- Why: Interior rivets can trap food particles, grease, and carbon deposits, making them harder to clean.
- Replace with: Rivetless cookware designs, which offer a smooth interior surface for better hygiene.
4. Thin lightweight cookware
- Why: Uneven heat distribution can lead to hotspots and burning.
- Replace with: Thicker, well-constructed bases or tri-ply cookware for more consistent cooking.
5. Conventional cookware (for certain recipes)
- Why: May not retain heat as well or support slow, even cooking.
- Replace with: Cast-iron cookware, which provides excellent heat retention and durability; enamel-coated versions offer a non-reactive, toxin-free surface.
6. Plastic storage containers
- Why: May release chemicals when storing hot food.
- Replace with: Glass or stainless steel containers for safer, more stable storage.
Other than cookware choice, Umesh also cautioned against a certain form of cooking, suggesting the safest approach for cookware longevity. "Constant high-flame cooking can be swapped for controlled, medium-heat cooking practices. Mindful temperature regulation helps preserve nutrients and prevents unnecessary charring,” he remarked.
Healthy cooking is not just about ingredients but also about choosing the right cookware to ensure safety, taste and the nutritional value of your meals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More