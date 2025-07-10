Want a livelier kitchen? 4 design tips to add pastel-themed colour and charm to your cooking zone

Kitchen interiors often lean towards utility, as homeowners who prioritise functionality often mistake it solely for a space to prep meals. But it is way more than that, it is a space where subtle intimate moments lie, from early morning rants over brewing coffee or late night meal prep for impulsive cravings with heart-to-heart conversations. To support these fleeting yet heartfelt moments of life, your kitchen needs to be lively. Kitchens that follow the pastel designs appear lively.(Shutterstock)

Point being, kitchens have a lot of potential and deserve focus rather than just being utility-based. Ankit Jain, Founder, Specta Quartz Surfaces, shared with HT Lifestyle how pastel designs give a warm personality to the kitchen.

Pastel kitchen is not a novel concept as it is already stepping into homes and hearts. Elaborating more on where pastel kitchens are gaining traction in India, Ankita said,“The answer lies in a deeper shift in how people want their homes to feel. From metros like Bangalore and Gurugram to tier-2 cities like Indore and Nagpur, there’s a growing desire for warmth without heaviness, minimalism without coldness, and beauty without noise. Pastels offer exactly that, subtle, soft colours that visually expand smaller kitchens, balance busy lifestyles with calm energy, and pair effortlessly with modern modular layouts. However, this isn’t just a visual trend. We’ve noticed that customers choosing pastel slabs for their kitchens are also signalling a shift in lifestyle aspiration; they want their homes to reflect clarity, lightness, and softness in a fast-moving world, a sanctuary of sorts.”

Ankit Jain shared a detailed guide on pastel kitchens and how you can go about designing yours:

1. Start with the surface that matters the most

Pastels in the kitchen aren’t just for cabinets or backsplashes; when the countertop becomes the hero element, it sets the tone for the entire space.

Quartz slabs in pastel finishes are making that possible. Unlike tiles or laminates, engineered quartz offers consistent colour, seamless surface flow, and the durability needed for Indian cooking, resisting turmeric stains, hot pots, knife scratches, and oil splatters.

From soft mint greens to blush pinks and eggshell blues, pastel quartz comes in a wide palette. Whether you choose a matte finish for a minimal look or a subtle shimmer to catch the light, pastel quartz countertops can make your kitchen feel polished without trying too hard.

2. Choose your dreamy colour palette

The colour palette of your kitchen will shape how it feels, whether it’s open and airy, warm and cosy, or cool and minimal. Pastels are perfect for creating a sense of calm and spaciousness, and they adapt well to both classic and contemporary styles.

Primary colours - Begin by picking a primary pastel that sets the tone. Mint green is a great place to start, it’s clean, botanical, and pairs beautifully with both wood and white finishes. It gives the space a sense of freshness that doesn’t feel clinical.

- Begin by picking a primary pastel that sets the tone. Mint green is a great place to start, it’s clean, botanical, and pairs beautifully with both wood and white finishes. It gives the space a sense of freshness that doesn’t feel clinical. Secondary colours- Layer in a secondary colour to add interest and personality. Soft powder blue or blush pink are great complementary shades. Powder blue brings in a breezy, almost coastal charm, while blush pink adds gentle warmth. For a dreamy corner or a breakfast nook, lavender can be a lovely accent; it brings a relaxed, romantic feel without being overpowering.

3. Where and how to apply pastel colours

Cabinets: Cabinets are one of the best places to showcase pastels. A full mint or pastel pink cabinet set can define the kitchen’s identity and serve as a strong visual cue. Brass or matte gold hardware can elevate the look, keeping it stylish without losing its softness.

Cabinets are one of the best places to showcase pastels. A full mint or pastel pink cabinet set can define the kitchen’s identity and serve as a strong visual cue. Brass or matte gold hardware can elevate the look, keeping it stylish without losing its softness. Backsplash: It’s where you can play with texture and contrast. Think geometric tiles, pastel subway patterns, or even custom quartz panels. For instance, yellow cabinets paired with a lavender quartz backsplash create a cheerful, storybook look. Off-white walls with mint green tiles, on the other hand, offer a sleek, urban aesthetic. Either way, the backsplash acts as a bridge between surfaces and can pull the entire colour scheme together.

It’s where you can play with texture and contrast. Think geometric tiles, pastel subway patterns, or even custom quartz panels. For instance, yellow cabinets paired with a lavender quartz backsplash create a cheerful, storybook look. Off-white walls with mint green tiles, on the other hand, offer a sleek, urban aesthetic. Either way, the backsplash acts as a bridge between surfaces and can pull the entire colour scheme together. Walls and ceilings: Walls and ceilings are often left neutral, but they can add an extra dimension to your pastel story. A soft eggshell blue wall or pale peach ceiling helps soften the space visually and reflects light, making compact kitchens feel brighter and bigger.

Walls and ceilings are often left neutral, but they can add an extra dimension to your pastel story. A soft eggshell blue wall or pale peach ceiling helps soften the space visually and reflects light, making compact kitchens feel brighter and bigger. Appliances: Small appliances and everyday items are great places to reinforce your colour scheme. A pink stand mixer, a mint green toaster, or pastel-toned storage jars can add charm without cluttering the space. These finishing touches make the design feel intentional and complete.

4. Lighting

Pastels truly come alive in the presence of good lighting, so it’s important to design your kitchen with illumination in mind. Natural light is key. If your kitchen has the benefit of ample natural light, opt for cooler tones to make it look fresh and breezy.

On the other hand, homeowners with compact kitchens, especially in city apartments with less natural light, can opt for warmer pastels to give the illusion of warmth. To maintain the look after hours, layer your artificial lighting thoughtfully. Use pendant lights above the island to create a focal glow, install under-cabinet LED strips to highlight backsplashes, and add wall sconces or ambient lighting near breakfast nooks or shelves.

But if you are a minimalist and want to know how to design a white kitchen, check out this story: Too cool for colours? 5 design and decor tips to ace the all-white aesthetic for your kitchen