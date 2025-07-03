Biophilic design is biggest trend of 2025: Here are 5 ways you can apply it in your home decor, interiors

There is something magical about the way nature makes us feel: a breeze through the window, the smell of fresh leaves, sunlight dancing on the floor. In a world where concrete and screens often take over our days, the urge to bring that calm indoors is stronger than ever. Check out these 5 Biophilic design tips to let your home feel a little closer to nature every day and bloom in its own quiet way.(Image by Casa Ferrier)

More than just a trend, biophilic design is becoming a way to ground ourselves, slow down and breathe a little deeper. People are bringing nature into the heart of their homes with soft sage green walls, cosy beige sheets and a rattan lamp glowing gently in the corner.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shailly Mandiwal, Country Home Furnishing Direction Leader at IKEA India, suggested five simple ways you can bring biophilic design into your home, using everyday elements that make your space feel more natural, grounded and full of life.

1. Let light (and air) flow freely

Embrace the luminosity of Nature in your abode, through the integration of expansive glass windows, ethereal light curtains and airy upholstery.

Natural light does more than brighten a room, it lifts moods, boosts focus, and keeps your sleep cycle in check. Go for sheer curtains in cotton or linen to let the sunshine in without losing privacy. Choose light-toned wood for larger furniture pieces like side tables and keep things slightly raised off the floor to help air flow better.

Pro tip: Place mirrors opposite windows to bounce sunlight around. You’ll be surprised at how much bigger and fresher your space feels.

2. Make plants feel at home

Indoor plants add that pop of green and instantly brighten your home. (Shutterstock)

Whether you're a plant parent or still learning the ropes, greenery belongs in every room. Use ceramic pots, hanging planters, or even wall-mounted shelves to spread them across your space. Consider incorporating artificial plants for the same green vibe without the maintenance. Mix textures like clay, basket weave and smooth metal to create a relaxed, lived-in feel.

3. Choose natural materials that feel good

Home decor, interior design tips: Blending wooden furniture with modern elements for a chic look (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

Wood, bamboo, stone, cotton and linen are materials that age beautifully and ask for little in return. Whether it’s a side table, a bed frame, or a lampshade, these textures bring quiet character to a room. Mix and match textures to keep things interesting.

Pro tip: A jute rug under your sofa, wooden shelves and a pendant lamp made from bamboo can bring a touch of nature into every corner of your room.

4. Engage all the senses

Find your inner Zen: Interior decor tips to cultivate calm with mini Zen gardens at your home (Photo by Laura Lee West)

Biophilic design isn’t just visual; it’s about how a space feels. Add a soft water sound with a tabletop fountain or bring in subtle nature sounds through a speaker tucked into a shelf. Use diffusers with earthy scents, candles in muted ceramic holders, and storage boxes that open with a soft slide. Even the gentle creak of a wooden chair adds to the mood.

Pro tip: Create a sensory corner. A textured rug, a floor cushion, a bamboo lamp and your favourite playlist; it’s your mini escape at home.

5. Mix in earthy colours and calm patterns

Tips to design a space using unsaturated earthy colour combinations (Photo by Ahmed Amir on Unsplash)

Sometimes, it’s the colours around us that shift how we feel. Soft greens, warm browns, clay pinks and gentle creams can bring a quiet, grounded energy into a room. Layer in patterns inspired by nature: leafy prints, woven textures, or organic shapes. Choose curtains with subtle lines, bedding with small botanical motifs, or cushions with embroidered details. These little touches can tie everything together without overwhelming the space.

Let your home feel a little closer to nature every day. Let it move with the light, breathe with the breeze and bloom in its own quiet way.