Scented candles to nonstick cookware: Pulmonologist lists 6 household items that are silently harming your lungs

It's not just outdoor pollution that harms your lungs; everyday household items can be just as dangerous without you realizing it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, critical care and pulmonology head, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Some household products emit airborne irritants, allergens, or chemicals that can inflame your airways, exacerbate breathing diseases, or slowly decrease lung function." Scented candles can add to indoor air pollution.(Pexels)

Here are some common harmful household items to watch out for:

1. Cleaning products with harsh chemicals

Several cleaning sprays, bleach formulas, and disinfectants emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fumes that can irritate the lungs. They may precipitate asthma attacks or induce chronic respiratory irritation. Use mild, fragrance-free, or natural cleaning products whenever possible.

2. Air fresheners and scented candles

Even though they leave your house smelling nice, air fresheners, incense sticks, and scented candles emit VOCs, formaldehyde, and particulate matter into the environment. These chemicals will exacerbate respiratory conditions, particularly in asthmatics and children.

3. Carpets and upholstery

Carpets and upholstered furniture can contain dust mites, pet dander, and mold spores, all of which are likely to cause allergic reactions or asthma attacks. Vacuuming with a HEPA filter regularly, and deep cleaning, can decrease allergens.

Carpets can contain dust mites, pet dander, and mold spores.(Unsplash)

4. Nonstick cookware

Heating nonstick pans too high can emit poisonous gases, like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), that can temporarily trigger inflammation of the lungs called "polymer fume fever." Substituting with stainless steel or cast iron cookware and using lower heat can reduce the risk.

5. Mold in humid spaces

Bathrooms, kitchens, and basements can develop mold if left moist. Airborne mold spores can lead to coughing, wheezing, and long-term lung issues, particularly among individuals with compromised immune systems. Leaks should be repaired immediately, and dehumidifiers should be used to avert the development of mold.

6. Tobacco smoke and secondhand smoke

Indoor smoking unleashes thousands of toxic chemicals, some of which destroy lung tissue and raise the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Even secondhand smoke is a significant health threat to non-smokers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.