One hour in polluted air, even at home, could dull your brain: Here’s what you need to know

Picture this: You are inching forward in rush-hour traffic, the air thick with exhaust fumes or strolling past a construction site as dust swirls around you. It is an everyday occurrence but what if those invisible particles in the air were quietly dulling your focus, making it harder to concentrate at work and even affecting how you read emotions on people’s faces? Your Brain on Smog: How Just 60 Minutes of Pollution Can Impact Your Thinking.(Image by Camfil USA)

According to a new study, that may be exactly what is happening.

The invisible brain fog

A British study published in Nature Communications has found that just one hour of exposure to air pollution can temporarily impair two critical cognitive functions: selective attention (your ability to focus while ignoring distractions) and emotion recognition (your ability to interpret facial expressions). These functions play a major role in everyday tasks, from managing emails to navigating social interactions.

Dr Thomas Faherty, a researcher at the University of Birmingham and Co-Author of this new study, explained, “Our study provides compelling evidence that even short-term exposure to particulate matter can have immediate negative effects on brain functions essential for daily activities, such as doing the weekly supermarket shop.”

How air pollution messes with your brain

Particulate matter (PM) pollution consists of microscopic particles that float in the air, particularly PM2.5—so tiny that they are about 30 times thinner than a strand of human hair. These particles come from sources like car exhaust, construction sites, industrial emissions and even household activities such as cooking or burning candles.

Traffic-related air pollution can lead to affecting brain’s structural development.(Pixabay)

Due to their size, they can travel deep into your lungs and potentially enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that may interfere with brain function. In this study, 26 adults (ages 19 to 67) were exposed to either clean air or air containing elevated levels of PM2.5 pollution.

To simulate urban pollution, researchers burned candles in a controlled testing room and participants were then asked to complete a series of cognitive tests both before and four hours after exposure. It was found that those who breathed polluted air, performed worse in tasks requiring selective attention and emotional recognition.

However, their working memory (the ability to hold and manipulate information temporarily) remained unaffected. Interestingly, it did not matter whether participants breathed through their nose or mouth—pollution still affected their cognitive abilities, suggesting that lung-based mechanisms are likely responsible for these impairments.

What this means for your daily life

The implications are alarming, given how frequently many of us are exposed to pollution. If air quality drops while you are at work, you might find it harder to filter out distractions in a noisy office.

If you work in customer service or healthcare, misreading facial expressions could impact how you communicate with others. Even something as routine as driving—a task that demands sharp focus and attention—could be subtly influenced by air pollution.

“Poor air quality undermines intellectual development and worker productivity, with significant societal and economic implications in a high-tech world reliant on cognitive excellence,” warned Professor Francis Pope, another Co-Author from the University of Birmingham.

A call for cleaner air: Indoors and out

This study adds urgency to efforts aimed at improving air quality, both outdoors and indoors. While cities worldwide are implementing measures like expanding public transportation, creating low-emission zones and promoting electric vehicles, immediate actions are still needed to reduce short-term exposure.

Insulate your house from bad quality air. It is best if you have an air purifier at home. Keep it on at all times when the air pollution level is high. (Freepik)

Even inside our homes, air pollution can be a problem where cooking, cleaning products and poor ventilation can contribute to indoor air pollution. Using air purifiers, keeping windows closed during high-pollution days and avoiding burning candles or incense can help reduce exposure.

The bigger picture

While this study focused on the short-term effects of air pollution, long-term exposure has been linked to neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis. In 2015 alone, approximately 4.2 million deaths were attributed to PM2.5 exposure, making air pollution the leading environmental risk to human health.

The challenge now lies in turning these findings into action through stricter regulations, better urban planning and increased public awareness. As our world becomes more urbanised, safeguarding air quality is no longer just about protecting our lungs.

It is about preserving our cognitive abilities and overall well-being. So, the next time you step outside and take a deep breath, consider what is in the air around you because what you breathe today might shape how you think tomorrow.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.