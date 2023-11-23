Indoor pollution can damage your lungs; 6 ways to improve your home air quality

Delhi-NCR pollution has been making headlines for some time. Harmful environmental toxins can play havoc with health and cause many diseases. Vulnerable population or those with pre-existing respiratory issues or heart conditions have been advised to exercise caution and stay indoors. However, if you are mostly indoors due to toxic air outside, you must make sure the air quality of your house is good and eliminate all sources of indoor pollution. As per WHO, household air pollution was responsible for an estimated 3.2 million deaths per year in 2020, including over 2,37,000 deaths of children under the age of 5. Household air pollution can increase risk of diseases like stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. It is important to improve ventilation, keep houseplants and keep your surroundings dust-free. (Also read | Delhi pollution: How to keep your pets safe as the air quality dips) Indoor air pollution leads to minor problems such as headaches and allergies to as grave as heart disease and lung cancer. (Freepik)

"The importance of maintaining indoor air quality often slips from our radar, but what if you get to know that the quality of air at your home can be more polluted when compared to the worst outdoor air? Indoor air pollution leads to minor problems such as headaches and allergies to as grave as heart disease and lung cancer. It can also exacerbate existing respiratory conditions like asthma or decrease overall immune function making us susceptible to infections. It is better to adopt measures to improve your indoor air quality," says Dr Samir Garde, Director of Dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Global Hospitals, Parel.

1. Keep your house smoke-free

Smoking at home can seem inconvenient but it can affect your indoor air. It is important to ensure proper ventilation at home. Always keep windows open and ensure good ventilation during such activities.

2. Houseplants

Houseplants also make for excellent natural purifiers besides adding an aesthetic touch to your surroundings. There are many plants that help eliminate toxins like benzene and formaldehyde. You can choose plans such as Spider Plant, Snake Plant, Peace Lily, Aloe Vera, Boston Fern among others.

3. Take care of maintenance

Don’t forget regular maintenance chores like replacing old filters on AC units and heating systems which act as silent saviours by trapping pollutants effectively. Poorly maintained systems tend to circulate large amounts of dust and mold spores in our breathing space. Switching over to green cleaning products could dramatically reduce exposure to harsh chemical residues that linger in the air post-cleaning spree.

4. Use air purifier

Use an air purifier at home to maintain good air quality. Doing so can help you to breathe freely. It will take care of indoor pollutants like dust, allergens, among others and improve air quality reducing risk of respiratory issues and allergies.

5. Vacuum regularly

Do this if you have pets at home. Brooms can just lead to more dust. Vacuuming regularly can help remove dust, allergens, and pet dander from carpets and surfaces, which can help improve indoor air quality.

6. Avoid using carpets

They can trap pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander, mold, and other dirt and dust. It is better to go with hard-surface flooring instead.