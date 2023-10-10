Delhi-NCR pollution: Supreme Court seeks report from Centre's air quality panel

Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning. Supreme Court sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management.( Reuters)

The bench noted the amicus has flagged the "serious problem" of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning and she has submitted that these issues are before the CAQM.

"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said.

It has posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

