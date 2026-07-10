Meet your new favourite breakfast: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares high-protein, fibre avocado edamame toast recipe
This nutritious twist on avocado toast features boiled edamame that helps increase protein and fibre in your dier. Dr Salhab emphasises its health benefits.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. What you eat first thing in the morning sets the tone for your entire day. If you eat a carb-rich meal, you'll feel groggy, and by noon, you might feel hungry again. However, if you eat a protein- and fibre-rich meal, it will energise you and keep you full until lunchtime.
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High-protein, high-fibre avocado toast recipe
On July 9, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared his recipe for a high-protein, high-fibre recipe that, according to him, will be ‘your new favourite breakfast’ after you have it once. It is an avocado toast that is quite different from your regular avocado toast, as it adds the goodness of edamame.
Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Dr Salhab wrote, “Want to turn regular avocado toast into a meal that’s even more filling and nutritious? Add edamame.” Here are the ingredients you will need for this recipe and the step-by-step process to make it:
Ingredients
• 1 large avocado
• 1 cup shelled edamame
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Optional: garlic powder, red pepper flakes, lime juice, everything bagel seasoning
• Sourdough or your favourite whole-grain bread
Method
Step 1: Boil the edamame for about five to seven minutes, until tender, then drain.
Step 2: Cut an avocado and scoop out the flesh. Now, mash the avocado and the boiled edamame together until they form a creamy mixture. Season however you like.
Step 3: Spread it on toast, use it as guacamole, make a sandwich spread, or enjoy it as a dip with vegetables or crackers.
Why are avocado and edamame healthy for you?
According to Dr Salhab, edamame is one of the few plant foods that’s considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It also adds plenty of fibre, making this an easy way to increase both protein and fibre in one meal. Meanwhile, avocados provide healthy fats and fibre.
“Edamame adds plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, healthy blood sugar, heart health, and your gut microbiome,” Dr Salhab added.
Lastly, the gastroenterologist stressed this toast is one of the easiest ways to fibermax and proteinmax your meal with simple whole-food ingredients.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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