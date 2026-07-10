Meet your new favourite breakfast: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares high-protein, fibre avocado edamame toast recipe

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Dr Salhab wrote, “Want to turn regular avocado toast into a meal that’s even more filling and nutritious? Add edamame .” Here are the ingredients you will need for this recipe and the step-by-step process to make it:

On July 9, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared his recipe for a high-protein, high-fibre recipe that, according to him, will be ‘your new favourite breakfast’ after you have it once. It is an avocado toast that is quite different from your regular avocado toast, as it adds the goodness of edamame.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. What you eat first thing in the morning sets the tone for your entire day. If you eat a carb-rich meal, you'll feel groggy, and by noon, you might feel hungry again. However, if you eat a protein- and fibre-rich meal, it will energise you and keep you full until lunchtime.

Method Step 1: Boil the edamame for about five to seven minutes, until tender, then drain.

Step 2: Cut an avocado and scoop out the flesh. Now, mash the avocado and the boiled edamame together until they form a creamy mixture. Season however you like.

Step 3: Spread it on toast, use it as guacamole, make a sandwich spread, or enjoy it as a dip with vegetables or crackers.

Why are avocado and edamame healthy for you? According to Dr Salhab, edamame is one of the few plant foods that’s considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It also adds plenty of fibre, making this an easy way to increase both protein and fibre in one meal. Meanwhile, avocados provide healthy fats and fibre.

“Edamame adds plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, healthy blood sugar, heart health, and your gut microbiome,” Dr Salhab added.

Lastly, the gastroenterologist stressed this toast is one of the easiest ways to fibermax and proteinmax your meal with simple whole-food ingredients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions