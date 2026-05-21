How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer
Refreshing edamame chaat combines edamame beans, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a high-protein summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.
Refreshing edamame chaat combines lightly boiled edamame, crunchy vegetables, lemon juice, and Indian spices to create a healthy chaat recipe with tangy flavour, soft texture, and vibrant appearance.
Edamame are young green soybeans harvested before becoming fully mature. These beans are commonly used in Japanese and Asian recipes for their high protein content and soft texture. In this recipe, edamame gets an Indian chaat-style twist with chopped onions, coriander, tomatoes, lemon juice, roasted spices, and green chillies. The combination creates a quick summer appetizer with fresh flavour and balanced texture.
Refreshing edamame chaat differs from aloo chaat because edamame provides higher protein and a lighter texture compared to potatoes. Aloo chaat usually develops a heavier texture after frying, while edamame remains fresh, slightly crunchy, and less oily. The green colour of edamame also gives the chaat a brighter appearance compared to classic potato-based versions.
Edamame contributes plant protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced snack options during busy days. Fresh vegetables and lemon juice also improve freshness while keeping the recipe suitable for lighter summer eating habits and healthy meal routines.
Its tangy spices, crunchy vegetables, and soft green edamame make it suitable for evening snacks, party starters, or quick lunch bowls. The combination of soybeans, herbs, and Indian chaat flavours creates a high-protein summer snack that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.
Difference Between Edamame Chaat and Aloo Chaat
Feature
Edamame Chaat
Aloo Chaat
Main Ingredient
Edamame soybeans
Potatoes
Texture
Soft with slight crunch
Soft and starchy
Taste Profile
Fresh, tangy, and nutty
Tangy and spicy
Protein Content
Higher
Lower
Fibre Content
Higher
Moderate
Cooking Method
Boiled and mixed
Often fried or roasted
Calories
Lower
Higher
Colour
Bright green and colourful
Golden brown
Main Highlight
High-protein summer snack
Street-style potato snack
Summer Suitability
Highly suitable
Moderate
Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 2 bowls
Calories: 170 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh
Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Tangy Edamame Chaat with Crunchy Vegetables and Lemon Dressing
This refreshing edamame chaat combines green soybeans, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a high-protein summer snack. The lemon dressing and chaat masala improve freshness.
Ingredients
- 1 cup boiled edamame
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
- Salt as needed
- Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add boiled edamame to a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked edamame should remain soft with a slight bite.
- Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices coat evenly.
- Add lemon juice and mix again carefully. The lemon brightens the flavour and balances the spices.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred and serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled.
Healthy Tips to Make Edamame Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh
Add Sprouts for Better Protein Variety
Moong sprouts or moth sprouts blend well with edamame and improve texture. They also increase fibre and freshness in the chaat.
Use Chilled Edamame Instead of Hot Beans
Cold edamame creates a fresher texture and a more refreshing summer flavour. It also keeps the vegetables crisp for longer.
Add Finely Chopped Cucumber
Cucumber improves hydration and crunch without making the chaat heavy. It also balances the spicy flavours.
Include Roasted Seeds for Extra Crunch
Pumpkin or sunflower seeds improve healthy fats and texture. They also make the snack visually more colourful.
Replace Regular Salt with Black Salt
Black salt creates a sharper street-style chaat flavour without extra sauces. It also pairs with lemon juice and cumin.
Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving
Fresh mint improves aroma and creates a cooler flavour balance during summer. It also keeps the chaat tasting lighter and fresher.
Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice
Fresh lemon creates a brighter flavour and a cleaner tanginess. It also improves the freshness of vegetables and herbs.
Nutritional Value of Edamame Chaat
Edamame">Edamame chaat combines soybeans, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with refreshing flavour.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
170 calories
Protein
12 g
Carbohydrates
14 g
Fat
6 g
Fibre
7 g
Iron
Moderate
FAQs
Is edamame chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?
Edamame chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.
Can frozen edamame be used for this recipe?
Frozen edamame works very well after boiling or steaming properly. It saves preparation time and maintains good texture for chaat recipes.
Which vegetables pair best with edamame chaat?
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with edamame. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.
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