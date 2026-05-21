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    How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer

    Refreshing edamame chaat combines edamame beans, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a high-protein summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.

    Published on: May 21, 2026 1:05 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Refreshing edamame chaat combines lightly boiled edamame, crunchy vegetables, lemon juice, and Indian spices to create a healthy chaat recipe with tangy flavour, soft texture, and vibrant appearance.

    High-Protein Edamame Chaat (Freepik)
    High-Protein Edamame Chaat (Freepik)

    Edamame are young green soybeans harvested before becoming fully mature. These beans are commonly used in Japanese and Asian recipes for their high protein content and soft texture. In this recipe, edamame gets an Indian chaat-style twist with chopped onions, coriander, tomatoes, lemon juice, roasted spices, and green chillies. The combination creates a quick summer appetizer with fresh flavour and balanced texture.

    Refreshing edamame chaat differs from aloo chaat because edamame provides higher protein and a lighter texture compared to potatoes. Aloo chaat usually develops a heavier texture after frying, while edamame remains fresh, slightly crunchy, and less oily. The green colour of edamame also gives the chaat a brighter appearance compared to classic potato-based versions.

    Edamame contributes plant protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced snack options during busy days. Fresh vegetables and lemon juice also improve freshness while keeping the recipe suitable for lighter summer eating habits and healthy meal routines.

    Its tangy spices, crunchy vegetables, and soft green edamame make it suitable for evening snacks, party starters, or quick lunch bowls. The combination of soybeans, herbs, and Indian chaat flavours creates a high-protein summer snack that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.

    Difference Between Edamame Chaat and Aloo Chaat

    Feature

    Edamame Chaat

    Aloo Chaat

    Main Ingredient

    Edamame soybeans

    Potatoes

    Texture

    Soft with slight crunch

    Soft and starchy

    Taste Profile

    Fresh, tangy, and nutty

    Tangy and spicy

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Cooking Method

    Boiled and mixed

    Often fried or roasted

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Colour

    Bright green and colourful

    Golden brown

    Main Highlight

    High-protein summer snack

    Street-style potato snack

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Moderate

    Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: 5 minutes

    Servings: 2 bowls

    Calories: 170 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Tangy Edamame Chaat with Crunchy Vegetables and Lemon Dressing

    This refreshing edamame chaat combines green soybeans, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a high-protein summer snack. The lemon dressing and chaat masala improve freshness.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup boiled edamame
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 small tomato, chopped
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
    • Salt as needed
    • Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add boiled edamame to a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked edamame should remain soft with a slight bite.
    2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
    3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices coat evenly.
    4. Add lemon juice and mix again carefully. The lemon brightens the flavour and balances the spices.
    5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred and serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled.

    Healthy Tips to Make Edamame Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh

    Add Sprouts for Better Protein Variety

    Moong sprouts or moth sprouts blend well with edamame and improve texture. They also increase fibre and freshness in the chaat.

    Use Chilled Edamame Instead of Hot Beans

    Cold edamame creates a fresher texture and a more refreshing summer flavour. It also keeps the vegetables crisp for longer.

    Add Finely Chopped Cucumber

    Cucumber improves hydration and crunch without making the chaat heavy. It also balances the spicy flavours.

    Include Roasted Seeds for Extra Crunch

    Pumpkin or sunflower seeds improve healthy fats and texture. They also make the snack visually more colourful.

    Replace Regular Salt with Black Salt

    Black salt creates a sharper street-style chaat flavour without extra sauces. It also pairs with lemon juice and cumin.

    Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

    Fresh mint improves aroma and creates a cooler flavour balance during summer. It also keeps the chaat tasting lighter and fresher.

    Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice

    Fresh lemon creates a brighter flavour and a cleaner tanginess. It also improves the freshness of vegetables and herbs.

    Nutritional Value of Edamame Chaat

    Edamame">Edamame chaat combines soybeans, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with refreshing flavour.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    170 calories

    Protein

    12 g

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Fibre

    7 g

    Iron

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is edamame chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?

    Edamame chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.

    Can frozen edamame be used for this recipe?

    Frozen edamame works very well after boiling or steaming properly. It saves preparation time and maintains good texture for chaat recipes.

    Which vegetables pair best with edamame chaat?

    Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with edamame. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer
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