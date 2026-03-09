Ramadan Breakfast Ideas With Savoury Oat Upma for Nourishing Morning Meals

A nutritious bowl of oats upma can make suhoor both nourishing and balanced during Ramadan. Oats’ recipes are becoming popular for early morning meals because they combine balanced nutrition with simple preparation. Oats upma offers a hearty option that supports steady energy during long fasting hours. oats upma (Freepik)

Oats are being used for various dishes because of high fibre content and beta-glucan. It helps to maintain fullness for longer periods. Fibre helps to slow down digestion, which supports gradual energy release for a long day of fasting. Oats are also a great source of plant-based protein, magnesium and iron, making it a nutritious meal during Ramadan.

Turning oats into upma brings additional flavour and nutrients. Vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans add fibre, vitamins, and natural freshness. Spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and ginger enhance taste while supporting digestion, making the dish suitable for early morning meals.

Ramadan sehri oats recipes, such as savoury oats upma, offer a simple and nourishing start to the day. Combining fibre-rich oats with vegetables and mild spices creates a high-protein suhoor dish that supports steady energy and helps sustain the body throughout fasting hours.

3 Types Of Oats Upma Recipes For A High-Protein Suhoor During Ramadan Vegetable Oats Upma Vegetable oats upma is a nourishing Ramadan suhoor recipe that combines fibre-rich oats with colourful vegetables. Oats contain soluble fibre that supports steady energy release during fasting hours, while vegetables provide vitamins and hydration. This savoury oats upma is easy to prepare and helps maintain fullness throughout the day.

Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chopped onion

¼ cup chopped carrot

¼ cup chopped beans

2 tbsp green peas

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 cups water

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan for about three minutes until lightly aromatic, then keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to crackle before adding chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté briefly until the onion softens. Add chopped carrot, beans, and peas and cook for two minutes. Pour in water and add salt. Once the mixture begins to boil, add the roasted oats while stirring continuously. Cook on low heat until oats absorb the liquid and become soft. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve as a fibre-rich suhoor dish. Peanut Oats Upma Peanut oats upma adds plant protein and healthy fats to a Ramadan sehri meal. Oats support sustained energy during fasting hours through their fibre content, while peanuts provide protein that helps maintain fullness. This savoury oats upma is simple to prepare and offers balanced nourishment for suhoor.

Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 cups water

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions Dry roast oats in a pan for three minutes and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they begin to crackle, add chopped onion and green chilli and sauté briefly. Add roasted peanuts and stir well. Pour water into the pan and add salt. Allow the mixture to reach a boil. Slowly add roasted oats while stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Cook on low heat until the oats absorb the liquid and develop a soft texture. Garnish with coriander and serve fresh. Paneer Oats Upma Paneer oats upma combines high-quality dairy protein with fibre-rich oats to create a balanced Ramadan suhoor dish. Oats help release energy gradually during fasting, while paneer adds protein and calcium. This savoury oats recipe supports nourishment and helps maintain fullness during long fasting hours.

Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats

½ cup paneer cubes

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chopped onion

¼ cup chopped capsicum

2 cups water

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions Dry roast oats in a pan for about three minutes and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to crackle before adding chopped onion and capsicum. Sauté for two minutes until the vegetables soften slightly. Add paneer cubes and stir gently. Pour water into the pan and add salt. Bring the mixture to a boil. Gradually add roasted oats while stirring continuously. Cook on low heat until oats absorb the liquid and become soft. Garnish with coriander and serve hot. FAQs Is oats upma a good suhoor meal during Ramadan? Yes, oats upma contains fibre and nutrients that help maintain fullness and provide steady energy during long fasting hours.

2. Can oats help sustain energy during Ramadan fasting? Oats contain soluble fibre that slows digestion and supports gradual energy release, helping maintain energy levels throughout the fasting day.