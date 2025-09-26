Devon Pritchard salary and net worth: How much does Doug Bowser's Nintendo successor earn?

Devon Pritchard will replace Doug Bowser as president and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Inc (NOA), with the latter retiring on December 31, 2025. Pritchard has 19 years of experience in the video game industry and has been a longstanding member of the NOA leadership team. Devon Pritchard will also be joining the NOA Board of Directors(X/@CentroLeaks)

Pritchard will also be joining the NOA Board of Directors and will become an NCL Executive Officer with this promotion.

Speaking of taking up the new role, Pritchard said “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”

Devon Pritchard salary and net worth

Pritchard's exact salary drawn from Nintendo of America, and her net worth, remain unknown. However, job board website Glassdoor has listed that a NOA Vice President could be looking at a salary in the range of $187,000 - $308,000 per year. As the President, the salary is expected to be northward of this amount.

Pritchard's net worth is also not public information, but given she's spent 19 years in the industry, she's expected to have accumulated a sizeable amount.

During her professional career, Pritchard has held executive positions in Marketing, Business Affairs, and Publisher Relations. She is now the NOA’s Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing and Consumer Experience.

Speaking of Pritchard stepping into his role, Bowser remarked “Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”