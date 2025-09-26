Devon Pritchard: 5 key things to know about Doug Bowser's Nintendo successor

Doug Bowser is retiring after serving Nintendo of America for more than a decade. On Thursday, he announced that he will be stepping down as president and chief operating officer. The 60-year-old will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, who served as executive vice president of revenue, marketing and consumer experience. Satoru Shibata will join Nintendo of America as CEO. He is also the managing executive officer and corporate director and member of the board at Nintendo. Devon Pritchard will take over Nintendo of America after Doug Bowser retires(X)

“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong,” Bowser said. “Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.”

“Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”

Shuntaro Furukawa, Bowser's boss, said: “During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo. I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”

5 things to know about Devon Pritchard

Longtime Nintendo Executive: Pritchard has been with Nintendo of America for nearly 20 years, holding senior roles in marketing, business affairs, and publisher relations.

Strategic Contributions to Growth: Under Pritchard's leadership, Nintendo expanded its global reach, including partnerships for AI infrastructure in Europe and collaborations with companies like Disney, Foxconn, and TSMC for the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU.

New Role and Board Position: Effective January 1, 2026, Pritchard will become President and COO of Nintendo of America, joining the NOA Board of Directors and Nintendo's global executive officer team.

Mentorship from Bowser: Pritchard credits Bowser as a "fantastic mentor" for the foundation he's built, including the Switch's success, which changed how people play video games.

Focus on Innovation: Pritchard's vision emphasizes Nintendo's mission of "creating smiles," with a commitment to evolving the brand through characters and worlds that appeal to everyone.