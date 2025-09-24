Hideo Kojima unveils Physint poster: Potential release window, cast and what we know about PlayStation exclusive so far

Game developer Hideo Kojima has finally shared the first official details about his new PlayStation-exclusive project, Physint. Hideo Kojima unveils Physint: Everything we know about his next game and cast(X/@KojiPro2015)

The announcement came during Kojima Productions’ 10th anniversary event in Japan, giving fans a first glimpse at what could be the next big game from the creator behind the Metal Gear series.

Kojima described Physint as a “next stage tactical espionage action” game, positioning it as a spiritual successor to Metal Gear. The game is still in its earliest stages.

As Kojima and his team work on concepts, characters, and potential casting, he told the audience, “It is just the start,” emphasizing that development is only beginning, as per Nationalworld.

Teaser poster and confirmed cast

A teaser poster revealed a shadowy main character with the tagline “here comes the feeling,” hinting at the game’s cinematic and stealth-driven approach.

Kojima has not yet finalized the full cast, but three actors have already been linked to the project:

• Charlee Fraser – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

• Don Lee – Eternals

• Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One

A CG render of Hamabe was shown at the event, highlighting the hyper-realistic visuals players can expect.

Advanced technology and gameplay

Kojima confirmed that Physint will use technology more advanced than Death Stranding and the upcoming Xbox-exclusive OD. However, details about the game engine remain undisclosed. The game promises a mix of tactical espionage and cinematic storytelling, appealing to fans of Kojima’s previous work.

Release timeline

Fans eager for a release date will need patience. Kojima suggested that OD will release first, meaning Physint could be several years away. He previously said it’s 5-6 years from launch, so possibly in 2030 on PS6, it will be available.

Until Physint is complete, his film ambitions are on hold as he’s focusing on delivering another game. With its roots in tactical espionage, cutting-edge tech, and a great cast, Physint is already generating buzz worldwide.

FAQs:

1. What is Hideo Kojima’s new game Physint about?

Physint is a PlayStation-exclusive tactical espionage action game, described as a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear series, currently in early development.

2. Who are the confirmed cast members of Physint?

Three actors are linked so far: Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Don Lee (Eternals), and Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One).

3. When will Physint be released?

No official release date has been announced, but Kojima estimates the game could launch around 2030, potentially on the PlayStation 6.