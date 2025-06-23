Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: Global release dates, time, characters and all you need to know

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will be out soon for gamers having early access, followed by its official release 48 hours later. Those who enjoyed playing the standard edition of the action-adventure game in 2019 have been keenly waiting for its highly anticipated sequel, which is the brainchild of Hideo Kojima. A still from Death Stranding 2: On The Beach trailer(X)

While the official release date of the game was already announced in March, the launch times were not shared by the makers. Also, there were no details regarding when fans can pre-order its Digital Deluxe Edition and play it sooner than its June 26 launch.

Death Stranding 2: What to know?

While Death Stranding was based in the United States, its sequel is primarily set in Australia. The story unfolds 11 months after the events of the first game, where Sam Porter Bridges, a freelance porter, navigates through a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by otherworldly creatures.

It features main characters from the previous one, Sam Porter, Fragile and Higgs. These roles have been reprised by Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux and Troy Baker.

According to Games Radar, Hideo Kojima recently announced that the final trailer for the sequel comes alongside the full release of the game.

Death Stranding 2: Release date and time

As of now, Sony has not shared maps covering all the launch times across different cities. Under its rolling midnight release system, the studio usually releases a game at midnight in the easternmost timezone in each region.

Going by these trends, here's when fans can expect the game to come out.

As per PC Gamer, here's the Death Stranding 2 early access release time for several cities:

Los Angeles - 9 pm PT, June 23

Chicago - 11pm CT, June 23

New York - 12 am ET, June 24

Wellington - 12 am NZST, June 24

Sydney - 10 PM AEST, June 23

Perth - 8 PM AWST, June 23

Official release date and time for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach -

Los Angeles - 9 pm PT, June 25

Chicago - 11pm CT, June 25

New York - 12 am ET, June 26

Wellington - 12 am NZST, June 26

Sydney - 10 PM AEST, June 25

Perth - 8 PM AWST, June 25

FAQs:

1. When will Death Stranding 2: On The Beach release in the US?

The early access will be available on Monday, June 23, followed by the official release on Wednesday, June 25.

2. Is preloading available for Death Stranding 2?

Yes, fans will be able to preload Death Stranding 2 on PS5.

3. Is Death Stranding 2 launching on PC?

As of now, there are no details regarding the PC launch.