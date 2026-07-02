Faridabad man crushed in rampage sparked by tip-off about suspect’s location

A 26-year-old man was critically injured on Wednesday when an SUV crushed him against a wall after ramming a house at Sirohi in Faridabad’s Dhauj in a rampage triggered by the tipping off police about the location of a suspect on the run in a criminal case. Police said Tehsim was wanted in connection with a theft case, and a team from Yamuna Nagar was in Dhauj to arrest him. (Representative image)

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It purportedly showed the SUV chasing Mohammad Sadique, a resident of Sirohi village, for almost 150-200 metres through fields and hitting him before crashing into the wall. Sadique was admitted to a hospital in Faridabad, where his condition remains critical.

Inspector Darpan Kumar, in charge of Dhauj police station, identified Mohammad Tehsim as the suspect allegedly driving the SUV. “He is from Dhauj and is on the run. Raids were on to arrest him.”

Police said Tehsim was wanted in connection with a theft case, and a team from Yamuna Nagar was in Dhauj to arrest him on Wednesday. Tehsim fled in the SUV with an associate. Investigators said that police chased Tehsim, but he managed to evade them and arrived in Sirohi and barged into the home of one of the residents and accused him of tipping off the police about his location.

“A scuffle broke out, which soon snowballed into a full-fledged clash between two groups from Dhauj and Sirohi, spilling into the fields nearby,” a second officer said.

Sirohi residents attacked Tehsim and his SUV with stones and bricks while he kept driving it to chase them away by repeatedly attempting to run them over. At least four other people were also injured during the rampage.

Kumar said a case of assault has been registered against those from Sirohi. He added that a counter-case of attempt to murder was registered against Tehsim and his associates.