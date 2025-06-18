Microsoft and AMD sign new Xbox deal: What it means for gamers?

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the next-generation Xbox consoles will be powered by AMD. This multi-year partnership will redefine the Xbox ecosystem, promising a leap in performance and flexibility for gamers worldwide. Xbox president Sarah Bond announced this and more in a YouTube video posted on the official Xbox channel. Microsoft and AMD team up for next-gen Xbox.(Xbox/YouTube)

AMD has delivered custom processors for previous Xbox generations, and the recently announced ROG Xbox Ally is also powered by an AMD chip. With this collaboration, Microsoft aims to push the boundaries of gaming technology by using AI and the next generation of graphic innovations.

What does AMD and Microsoft's collaboration mean for gamers?

AMD and Microsoft will co-design a chip to power the upcoming Xbox devices, which include both home and portable consoles.

The new hardware will leverage the latest innovations from AMD to deliver higher resolutions and faster performance.

Microsoft has confirmed that the existing Xbox game library will remain compatible with the future hardware, making the upgrade easy for gamers.

The Xbox ecosystem will not be restricted to one device; gamers will be able to play across consoles, PC and handheld devices.

Bond also announced that the next-gen consoles will be “not locked to a single store,” confirming that gamers can access games from other stores directly on their Xbox devices. By breaking away from the traditional closed ecosystem, Microsoft is offering greater freedom and choice to gamers.

This somewhat confirms prior speculations that Steam and Epic game stores are coming to the Xbox consoles. If this is true, gamers may be able to access their complete Steam library on the console. This will also bring more competition and innovation in digital game distribution.

With AMD and Microsoft teaming up, Xbox is clearly gearing up for something big: more powerful hardware, a more open ecosystem, and a gaming experience that’s all about player choice. With cross-platform play, open stores, and next-gen performance, Xbox is set to break boundaries by putting player choice at the centre.