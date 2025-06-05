Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025: Date, time, and everything you need to know

Sony has confirmed the next State of Play event, set to take place on June 4, 2025. This digital showcase will provide over 40 minutes of news and trailers focused on upcoming PlayStation games. The event will include updates from both Sony’s first-party studios and third-party developers. Viewers can expect announcements related to new game projects and major entries in well-known franchises. Here’s how to watch Sony’s June 2025 State of Play and what to expect from it.(Sony)

Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025: How to Stream the Event Live

The live stream will start at different times worldwide to accommodate PlayStation fans everywhere. It will air at 2:00 PM PT in the United States, 11:00 PM CET, 2:30 AM IST on June 5, 6:00 AM JST on June 5, and 9:00 AM New Zealand Standard Time on June 5. Sony will broadcast the event on its official YouTube and Twitch channels to make it accessible globally with English commentary and subtitles.

Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025: What to expect

While Sony has not disclosed the full list of games to be featured, speculation suggests several titles could appear during the event. These include Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the continuation of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Kingdom Hearts 4, and Insomniac Games' Wolverine. Another potential highlight is Ghost of Yotei, which is rumoured to be Sony’s major first-party release this year. Fans also anticipate updates or a release date announcement for Death Stranding 2.

The previous State of Play event took place in February 2025 and showcased titles like Borderlands to Hell and Days Gone Remastered. This set a strong benchmark for the upcoming June presentation, with many hoping it will include new surprises. There is particular interest in potential virtual reality games and any news related to PlayStation 5 hardware.

In short, fans can keep an eye on the further updates and see which projects Sony reveals and how the company plans to shape the gaming landscape for the year ahead.