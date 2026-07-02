J&K LG Sinha flags off Amarnath Yatra; first batch gets warm welcome in Kashmir

Jammu: Marking the formal commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,822 pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu at 5am on Thursday. A bus carrying the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims arriving at Chanderkote in Ramban district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Expressing his wishes, Sinha posted on X: “Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening. Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to Baba Amarnath. Wishing all devotees a safe, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey.”

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor had performed the Pratham Puja at the cave shrine, marking the ceremonial start of the pilgrimage.

According to Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, the initial batch of 4,822 devotees left the Jammu base camp in a convoy of 259 vehicles. The pilgrims split into two distinct routes heading toward the twin base camps in Kashmir: For the Pahalgam Axis, 2,510 pilgrims departed in 112 vehicles via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag. For the Baltal Axis, 2,312 pilgrims departed in 147 vehicles via the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and leader of the opposition in the J&K assembly Sunil Sharma, extended their greetings. They expressed confidence in the government’s arrangements, noting that the enthusiasm among devotees points toward a potentially record-breaking turnout this year. Nearly four lakh devotees have already registered online for the 2026 pilgrimage.

Enthusiastic reception

As the convoy reached Chanderkote on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the pilgrims received their first major halt and a warm welcome from the Ramban district administration, civil society members, and langar organisations.

Upon entering the Kashmir Valley through the Navyug Tunnel, the convoy received a rousing welcome at Qazigund. Police and civil administration officials—including the IG CRPF and DIG South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo—greeted the pilgrims with garlands, flower bouquets, and petals.

The convoys have since proceeded to their respective base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam, from where they will begin their onward trek to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine early on Friday morning.

Security blanket

In light of previous security challenges—specifically a terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam on April 22 last year that claimed the lives of 25 Hindu tourists and a local guide—the authorities have deployed unprecedented, multi-tier security measures.

Hours before the flag-off, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) alongside a K9 unit sanitised the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The entire convoy is being escorted by armed CRPF commandos.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) BS Tuti confirmed that comprehensive security arrangements span National Highway 44 from Lakhanpur to Jammu, extending up to Banihal in Ramban. To secure the region, the government has deployed 670 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), working in tandem with the Indian Army, J&K Police, CISF, SSB, and other security agencies.

The 57-day-long pilgrimage officially begins on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

A steady upward trend in pilgrim footfall is expected. Following the 2025 attack, a truncated 38-day yatra still saw over four lakh pilgrims visit the shrine. Prior to that, official records showed 3.65 lakh visitors in 2022, 4.45 lakh in 2023, and a peak of 5.1 lakh pilgrims in 2024.