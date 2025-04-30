SS Rajamouli catches up with famed Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima; fans wonder what's up

Director SS Rajamouli, his son, producer SS Karthikeya, caught up with the famous Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima virtually. Hideo and Karthikeya, both, posted about it on their social media, making fans curious if they’re collaborating on something big. (Also Read: ‘Sher’ Mahesh Babu's new look for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 excites fans: ‘The world is going to see a new Hollywood hero’) When SS Rajamouli met game designer Hideo Kojima in 2022.

SS Rajamouli-Hideo Kojima collaboration in the works?

Hideo posted a picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that blew up in no time. The picture shows him posing near a monitor and smiling as Rajamouli and Karthikeya join him over a video call. Posting it, he wrote, “With director S.S. Rajamouli and his son and producer, S.S. Karthikeya.” Karthikeya re-shared his post on X, writing, “Beyond excited for this (heart emoji).” Fans didn’t know what to make of it, given that neither of them revealed any details.

Internet reacts

One fan commented, “Naatu Naatu in Death Stranding 2?” referring to his famous 2019 game. Another wrote, “No way,” with a mind blown emoji. One fan joked, “What is bro gonna do to them.” while others wondered if he has a ‘cameo’ in Rajamouli’s film. A fan pointed out, “Wow , this is too good !! I remember @ssrajamouli getting scanned in @KojiPro2015_EN office , hoping for his cameo in #DS2 ….But I think some collab is happening where @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN‘s help is being asked for #SSMB29.”

Who is Hideo Kojima

Hideo is famous for designing games like Metal Gear, Zone of the Enders series, Snatcher and Policenauts. He founded Kojima Productions within Konami in 2005 and became the vice president of Konami Digital Entertainment in 2011. Director Michael Sarnoski, who recently directed A Quiet Place: Day One has been roped in to helm the live-action adaptation of Death Stranding. A24 and Kojima Productions are producing it, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s Square Peg also joining the project.

Rajamouli and Hideo first met when the filmmaker was in Japan to promote RRR. He posted pictures on his Instagram account with Hideo, writing, “Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @hideo_kojima in Japan. Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long :)”