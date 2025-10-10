Warner Bros confirms Minecraft Movie 2: Release date, cast, plot and what we know so far

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced the highly anticipated sequel to A Minecraft Movie, which was released in April 2025. The film raked in more than $950 million worldwide and currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing video game-based movie ever made. Warner Bros. confirms Minecraft Movie 2 coming in 2027 after the success of the 2025 blockbuster(X/@AMinecraftMovie)

A Minecraft Movie 2 release date

The official social media handle of the movie shared a teaser poster confirming Minecraft 2 and also revealed the release date. Minecraft 2 is all set to hit the theaters on July 23, 2027, which is just a few months after the live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

A Minecraft Movie 2 cast and plot

Renowned for his work on Napoleon Dynamite, Jared Hess directed the first Minecraft movie. In an April 2025 interview with Deadline, he stated that it would be a lot of "fun" to return for the sequel; however, Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed if he or the film's original cast will return. The main cast included Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

"There were so many things that we didn't tap into that we wanted to," he shared. "I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there's already talk about it happening, so I'm super excited. It'll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it."

The sequel might center on Alex, a new character teased at the end of the first movie. According to Hess, Alex could team up with Jack Black’s character, Steve, in the next story. The director also said that Minecraft’s world is “expansive” and offers many chances to add new stories, characters, and exciting adventures.

It has been just two days since the Warner Bros. studio heads, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, renewed their contract, and the announcement for the Minecraft sequel arrived. This happened following a successful year for them. Alongside A Minecraft Movie, their 2025 hits included Sinners and Weapons, even as some films underperformed. The new movie will continue Warner Bros.’s partnership with Legendary, with plans for both theatrical and streaming releases.

