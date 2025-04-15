Did fireworks explode inside 'Minecraft’ movie theater? Here’s the truth behind viral video

A video of fireworks bursting inside a crowded movie theater while spectators cheered has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has been extensively circulated on X, has led to conjecture that it was taken from a film screening - “A Minecraft Movie.” A page called DramaAlert shared the clip on X, with the description, “FIREWORKS SET OFF IN ‘MINECRAFT’ MOVIE THEATER”.

Fact checking viral video as Internet reacts

The footage is actually from a 2023 Bollywood movie Tiger 3 that was screened at Mohan Cinema in Maharashtra's Nashik area.

“Misinformation! This video is from November 2023 and was filmed in a theatre in Nashik, Maharashtra, India. The incident took place during a screening of Tiger 3, when fans of actor Salman Khan lit firecrackers inside the hall,” the context added to the video read.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “Community Note this. This isn’t Minecraft movie. It’s an Indian movie played at Indian theater.”

“This happened in India over a movie called Tiger 3. Do your research,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, Reddit users too fact-checked the identical clip posted on the platform with a fake caption. One person asked, “Why are they lying? This occurred 1.5 years ago at a screening of Tiger 3 in India.”

“This isn’t the Minecraft Movie though. I think this was during a screening of Tiger 3 in India,” one more reacted.

Minecraft Movie becomes the highest-grossing 2025 Hollywood film

Therefore, the footage of fireworks inside the theater is deceptive and is not from one of the Minecraft movie's screenings, despite numerous claims of mayhem breaking out in theaters during the film's viewing, including videos of popcorn being tossed around.

“A Minecraft Movie” recently became the highest-grossing Hollywood production of 2025, according to AP. Based on studio estimates, the movie made $80.6 million in its second weekend, surpassing $550 million worldwide.