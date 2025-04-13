30-year-old IPS officer booked for raping doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A 30-year-old IPS officer was booked for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur after promising to marry her, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Sunday. After being selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS), the accused started avoiding the woman and refused to marry her, an official said. (Pic for representational purpose only.)

The 28-year-old woman approached the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur with a complaint on Friday after the FIR was registered in the case.

According to the complainant, the doctor and the IPS officer got in touch through social media platform Instagram in November 2022. The accused was then preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, while the woman was pursuing an MBBS course, the police said.

Their online conversations soon turned into phone calls. After they became friends, the accused promised to marry the woman and got into a physical relationship with her, the police said.

After being selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS), the accused started avoiding the woman and refused to marry her, the official said.

The man's family also did not respond to the woman, due to which she was upset and approached the Imamwada police with the complaint, the police said.

Based on her complaint, a case on charges of rape was registered against the IPS officer on Saturday, and further probe was underway, they said.

Kalyan rape-murder accused found dead in Navi Mumbai jail

A man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kalyan town in Maharashtra allegedly died by suicide at the Taloja Central Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai early on Sunday.

The accused, Vishal Gawli (35), was found hanging in the prison toilet at around 3.30 am, they said.

Gawli went to the toilet and allegedly used a towel to hang himself. The prison authorities later found the body, an official from Kharghar police station said.

The local police were immediately informed and a panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted.

The body was sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of the death, the official said.

Gawli was accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district in December 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)