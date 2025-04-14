Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits San Diego, tremors felt in Southern California; ‘Stay alert for aftershocks'

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred struck San Diego on Monday morning, stated the U.S. Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in several parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles. Southern California was hit Monday morning by a strong earthquake near San Diego(Reuters)

The shallow earthquake was located in San Diego County, 2.5 miles (four kilometers) south of Julian, according to the USGS.

In San Diego, the earthquake rattled shelves and dangled lamp fixtures.

Meanwhile, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the quake and cautioned the people about the aftershocks.

“Aftershocks may occur in the next hours/days. Unless it is necessary, stay away from damaged areas for your safety 🙏 Be careful and follow national authorities' information,” it wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Earth Prediction issued ‘48 HOUR WARNING’ about earthquake in California.

“All forecast models agree: A strong earthquake is guaranteed in Southern California, most likely within 100 miles of Malibu. 📅 April 14–16 (most likely on 04/15) 🚨 Please warn friends and family. #Earthquake #SoCal #Malibu #StaySafe.”

How netizens reacted to 5.2 earthquake in San Diego

While there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, several netizens took to X too post about San Diego earthquake.

“What the heck?????? Got the notification 4 seconds before the big shake,” one X user wrote.

“Lot's of small aftershocks after a big earthquake in California #earthquake,” another stated.

Meanwhile, San Diego earthquake sparked meme fest on X, with one writing: “Getting the earthquake notification and not feeling something yet.”

Southern California is one of the most seismically susceptible regions in the US since it is situated at the borders of multiple tectonic plates.

Numerous significant earthquakes have struck the area in the past. The deadly Northridge earthquake in 1994 claimed dozens of lives.