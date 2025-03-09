Menu Explore
US: Eight people suffer injuries as driver plows vehicle into Southern California car dealership

AP |
Mar 09, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Eight people were injured Saturday when a driver plowed a vehicle into a CarMax location in the Los Angeles area.

Eight people were injured Saturday when a driver plowed a vehicle into a CarMax location in the Los Angeles area.

Two people were critically hurt at the dealership in Inglewood, while the other six had minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Torres said.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed a damaged SUV backing into the building, followed by an employee rushing out. The vehicle pivoted in a lobby area and drove out of the opposite end of the building.

CarMax said the driver was a customer whose vehicle had been appraised. He was later arrested.

“We appreciate the authorities’ swift response to this terrible event,” the company said.

The Associated Press left messages for the Inglewood Police Department on Saturday evening.

The incident was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but Torres said that turned out not to be the case.

Inglewood is a city located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
