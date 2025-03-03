Los Angeles: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles North Hollywood area following Oscars 2025

An earthquake of 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles after the Oscars event concluded. Los Angeles: According to the US Geological Survey, the quake with an epicentre of 15 kilometers below the surface rocked the city's North Hollywood neighborhood at 22:23 local time on March 2. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok(REUTERS)

While the effects of the earthquake were “felt in the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles,” local broadcaster KABC stated that there were no reports of serious damage or injuries. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department declared it was “not entering earthquake mode.”

In “earthquake mode,” first responders investigate for damage, such as buildings and infrastructure, after an intense earthquake.

Was shaking captured on live stream of Oscars afterparty?

The tremor took place approximately “1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood, 1.7 miles north of Universal City, 2.5 miles east-northeast of Studio City, and 3 miles west-southwest of Burbank”, according to the USGC.

The earthquake occurred shortly after the Oscars ceremony was concluded at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The night was dominated by Anora, which won five prizes, including best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.

The Sun stated that shaking was captured on camera during a live feed of a Vanity Fair afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center, which is situated around 4 miles from the Dolby Theatre.

Over 9,000 users on the USGS' “Did you feel it?” program said they felt the Sunday earthquake, NY POST reported.

A source informed the Hollywood Reporter that guests at a grand afterparty at the Governors Ball at the Ovation Hollywood Complex were reportedly trembling due to the earthquake.

The earthquake that struck Sunday night comes after a series of tremors that shook the Golden State in 2025.