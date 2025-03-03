Adrien Brody's ‘disgusting’ act at Oscars 2025 overshadows his Best Actor win: Watch

At Oscars 2025 Adrien Brody took home his second Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in The Brutalist. The 51-year-old actor was visibly emotional as his name was called out, marking a major milestone in his career. However, as he made his way to the stage to accept the prestigious award, he committed an act that quickly sparked outrage among viewers, with many describing it as "disgusting." Here's a closer look at the incident that overshadowed his big win. Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award at the 2025 Oscars for The Brutalist but faced backlash for spitting his gum at his girlfriend Georgina Chapman.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Adrian Brody’s ‘disgusting’ act as he receives Best Actor at Oscars 2025

Beating strong competition from nominees Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes, Brody made his way to the stage. However, as he walked up the steps, the actor turned out to spit out his chewing gum. He threw the chewed-up piece towards his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, as reported by Daily Mail. He was spotted running towards Harvey Weinstein’s ex and his partner and diligently catching the gum before he made his acceptance speech for winning Best Actor.

In his speech, Brody said, “Winning an award like this signifies a destination and something my character references in the film.” He continued, “But to me, it also, beyond the pinnacle of a career, it is a chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough so that the next 20 years of my life, I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful, important and relevant roles.”

Netizens also complained about the actor’s lengthy speech after winning the Golden Statue where he thanked Chapman and the two children she shares with Weinstein. He said, “I know it’s been a rollercoaster. Thank you for accepting me into your life,” sharing that the kids call him “popsie.”

Brody receives backlash for his act at the Oscars 2025

A user wrote on X, “Not really the flex he should’ve gone for.” A second user wrote, “He could have just handed it to her discreetly.” A third user wrote, “Adrien Brody THROWING his gum at Georgina Chapman while on the stairs to accept his award I honestly more shocking to me than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.”

Another user wrote, “Adrien brody could’ve used his long speech to apologize to his partner for throwing gum at her,” while another user wrote, “Adrien Brody throwing gum at his wife and then trying to give a moving speech somehow even worse than both??”