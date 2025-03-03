Netizens furious over 2025 Oscars' missed opportunity to honor David Lynch; say, ‘who even asked for a Bond tribute?’

The 97th Academy Awards was a night full of highs and lows rife with moving speeches, shocking snubs and its fair share of controversy. But one moment in particular had social media buzzing in frustration: the seven-minute tribute to the James Bond franchise. While the tribute featured big stars like Lisa, Raye, Doechii and Margaret Qualley, reactions from netizens were anything but celebratory, leaning more towards confusion and irritation instead. This was primarily because many felt that the time spent on the Bond dance could have been better spent honoring someone who had a more profound impact on cinema: the legendary David Lynch. (FILES) US director David Lynch arrives at the 12th Rome Film Festival (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Margaret Qualley performs during a James Bond tribute during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

“All that James Bond tribute when we could’ve gotten a full David Lynch one,” said one frustrated X user. The sentiment was shared by many, who felt that the Academy missed a golden opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential filmmakers in history. Another netizen wrote, “I'm still confused as to why there was a tribute to the Bond franchise.” One user pointed out, “Should’ve been a David Lynch tribute with Dune soundtrack choir performance.” Another added, “For real! Who even asked for a Bond tribute? David Lynch made more vital contributions to cinema and art in general than that tired franchise. The least they could have done was have Isabella and Laura do something for David.” This reference to Isabella Rossellini and Laura Dern, two of Lynch's longtime collaborators who were seen together in Blue Velvet (1986), highlighted how many felt Lynch’s legacy in cinema was far more deserving of an elaborate tribute than Bond’s.

Perhaps the most pointed critique came from another angry fan, who wrote, “They did a ten-minute James Bond tribute for no reason but relegated one of the most influential directors of all time to a five-second clip. There is no respect here. RIP David Lynch. Your impact on cinema, art, and our lives is forever.” For many, this wasn’t just an isolated grievance. The Oscars had already been a night of mixed emotions. Demi Moore's snubbing in the Best Actress category left fans reeling, and the shock nomination of Emilia Perez, despite the backlash, had also made waves. But it was the Bond tribute that felt like the final straw — an indication that the Academy was out of touch with what really mattered in modern cinema.

A picture of David Lynch is displayed during an in memoriam presentation at the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

David Lynch’s visionary works like Blue Velvet (1986), Mulholland Drive (2001), and Twin Peaks (2014) pushed boundaries in ways few filmmakers dare to. His unique brand of surrealism and dark psychological drama has influenced countless directors, actors, and artists. Yet, in a night that was supposed to honor cinema’s best, his legacy was reduced to a mere five-second memoriam clip. As the Oscars came to a close, one thing was clear: for many, this year’s ceremony will be remembered not for its star-studded moments, but for the glaring absence of respect!