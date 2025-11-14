Chinese law graduate becomes delivery driver after ex wife’s lavish lifestyle drains his savings

A Chinese law graduate from the Zhejiang University has alleged that his wife left him after he lost his high paying job, according to a report by the news outlet 163.com cited by South China Morning Post. A Chinese delivery worker shared that his marriage collapsed after he lost his lucrative job.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The 43-year-old man, identified as Qianqian, previously worked as a white collar employee at a state owned enterprise in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, earning a monthly salary of 50,000 yuan (US$7,000).

Five years ago he unexpectedly lost this lucrative position for reasons not disclosed in the report. Since then, he has been working as a food delivery rider, earning less than 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) a month.. Following this dramatic shift in income, his wife asked for a divorce.

Love, money and a painful realisation

Qianqian told the local media that his wife had loved only his money. He said, “She is the woman I have loved most. Once I thought I would never forget her because I loved her so deeply.” He added that over time he came to understand her intentions. “After feeling pain for some time, one day I suddenly realised that she actually does not love me, but instead my willingness to support her materialistic desire.”

The couple initially met online while playing games together, and he said he had known that many men were interested in her because of her striking looks. According to him, “She finally chose me not because she liked my personality or my look, but because I was quite ready to give her money for whatever she wanted to buy.”

He admitted that he himself was drawn only to her appearance. “My goal at that time was to occupy her. My dream was to marry her. I did not think much about whether she liked me or not.”

Lavish lifestyle funded by husband

As per the report cited by SCMP, the woman did not work and lived an extravagant lifestyle financed entirely by Qianqian. She frequently bought multiple versions of the same clothing in different colours, and once purchased two designer bags priced above15,000 yuan (US$2,100). The report said she used high end facial creams on her hands and feet, took costly supplements to maintain her figure and underwent several cosmetic procedures.

He eventually sold his flat to sustain her expensive habits. “When we divorced, we did not have any common property because I did not have any money left,” he said.

A new life with fewer burdens

According to SCMP, Qianqian now feels at peace delivering food, describing himself as “lonely but free”.

He said he holds no resentment towards his former wife. “I do not hate my ex wife. What I lost during my last marriage is not money, but my precious youth.”