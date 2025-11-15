AIIMS-trained neurologist shares why you shouldn't self-prescribe vitamin B12 supplements if you have numbness, tingling

In an age where supplements trend on social media and popular brands promise instant fixes, it’s easy to assume that every symptom points to a deficiency - especially vitamin B12. Many people start taking supplements simply because others are doing so, or because they seem harmless. But self-diagnosing and self-medicating can be risky, particularly when symptoms like numbness or tingling may have completely different underlying causes. Always consult a medical professional before starting supplements.(Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained neurologist shares warning signs of stroke you should never ignore: ‘Numbness in one hand and…’

Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, is explaining why vitamin B12 supplements should never be taken without proper medical guidance. In an Instagram video posted on 15 November, the neurologist notes that numbness and tingling aren’t always signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency - they may indicate other underlying issues. For this reason, he warns against jumping to conclusions or self-medicating.

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

According to Dr Chawla, deficiency of vitamin B12 might cause “fatigue, weakness, pale skin, dizziness, numbness or tingling in hands and feet, and even memory problems. In severe cases, it can also cause mood changes or difficulty walking.” However, he stresses the importance of checking your B12 levels before drawing any conclusions or starting supplements on your own, especially without a doctor’s guidance.

Vitamin B12 supplements

Dr Chawla cautions that taking vitamin supplements without testing your levels can mask the real cause of your symptoms, interfere with other nutrients, and often provide only trace amounts of vitamin B12 - far too little to tackle a deficiency.

The neurologist points out, “Do you know what the actual level of B12 is inside that supplement? It is only 15 micrograms. However, the amount we need daily to overcome a deficiency is 500 to 1500 micrograms. While 15 micrograms is acceptable for the daily requirement, if you have a deficiency, you must take appropriate dosages. Therefore, do not take supplements on your own; you must consult a doctor. If a deficiency is identified, the supplement must be taken in appropriate dosages, and it must also be confirmed whether this deficiency is truly dietary or if there is some other underlying reason.”

Causes of vitamin B12 deficiency

The neurologist outlines the causes of B12 deficiency as follows:

Poor diet (especially if you’re vegetarian or vegan)

Long-term consumption of acidity medicines

Intestinal problems that affect absorption

Certain autoimmune conditions

However, Dr Chawla stresses that numbness and tingling sensations do not always signal a vitamin B12 deficiency - they can also be signs of nerve compression, diabetes-related nerve issues or even early symptoms of neurological problems. He recommends consulting a neurologist if you experience these symptoms, instead of self-medicating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.