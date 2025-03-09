Could your dizziness be more than just stress? Here's what you need to know about anaemia

Anaemia is a condition characterised by low haemoglobin levels or a reduced number of red blood cells, leading to inadequate oxygen delivery to tissues. It is often identified through abnormal screening laboratory tests. Can’t shake that tired feeling? It could be anaemia, Here’s what you need to know!(Image by Unsplash)

Iron deficiency or something worse?

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Sneha S, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru's Sarjapur, shared, “The most common cause of anaemia is iron deficiency, which results from poor dietary intake, chronic blood loss (such as heavy menstrual bleeding or gastrointestinal ulcers), or malabsorption disorders. Other common causes include vitamin B12 and folic acid deficiency, which can be due to inadequate diet, malabsorption (as seen in pernicious anaemia and celiac disease), or increased demand during pregnancy.”

Anaemia affects 32 million pregnant women worldwide.(Shutterstock)

She revealed, “Hemolysis, a condition where red blood cells are destroyed prematurely, can occur due to genetic disorders like thalassemia, hereditary spherocytosis, and sickle cell anemia, or autoimmune conditions causing immune-mediated destruction. A rarer but serious cause is aplastic anemia, where the bone marrow fails to produce enough red blood cells due to autoimmune disorders, infections, or exposure to toxic chemicals.”

How to tell if you have anaemia (and what to do about it):

According to Dr Sneha S, “Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, palpitations, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and excessive hair fall, particularly in women. Specific types of anaemia present unique symptoms, such as pica (craving to eat non-food items) and spoon-shaped nails in iron deficiency anemia or neurological symptoms like tingling and numbness in vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia. Hemolytic anaemia may present with jaundice.”

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), food fortification is one of the widely accepted food-based strategies to address anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies. (pic for representation)

Talking about tests and treatment options, she highlighted, “Diagnosis involves tests such as a Complete Blood Count (CBC), Peripheral Blood Smear, Serum Iron Studies and Vitamin B12 and Folate Levels. Additional tests may be required depending on the suspected cause. Treatment depends on the underlying cause—iron deficiency is treated with iron supplementation, while vitamin B12 deficiency requires intramuscular or high-dose oral supplements. Severe cases may require blood transfusions or more specialised management.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.