Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted holding hands at India Day Parade, fans gush ‘they already look married'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been rumoured to be dating, though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. On Sunday, the two were seen together at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York City. Their photos and videos quickly surfaced online, leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry. Fans can't stop gushing about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's adorable pics.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at India Day Parade in New York

A video from the parade showed Rashmika and Vijay, who served as Grand Marshals, walking along the streets of Manhattan hand-in-hand. However, as soon as they spotted cameras, they let go of each other’s hands and waved at the fans waiting eagerly for a glimpse.

The photos also captured them standing close while leading the parade. One picture showed them deep in conversation, while another captured them gazing at each other adoringly. Vijay looked dapper in a beige sherwani, while Rashmika stunned in a beige suit paired with a heavy red dupatta.

The adorable moments led fans into an emotional meltdown over their cute PDA. One fan commented, “They already look married to me.” Another wrote, “Guys, my #Virosh is back after so, so long. The vibe, the grace, the cuteness—I honestly don’t think I can sleep tonight… and plus, they’re holding hands.” A third added, “They honestly look damn cute together. I love their chemistry in films too. At first glance, I thought they had actually got married.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured romance

The two have been linked ever since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019). In 2024, both admitted to being in relationships, though they stopped short of naming each other. They are frequently spotted spending time together, and Rashmika shares a close bond with Vijay’s family—she was even seen watching Pushpa 2: The Rule in theatres with them. Most recently, the duo was photographed leaving the airport in the same car, fuelling fresh speculation that they may soon make their romance official.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Vijay was most recently seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. The film also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in key roles. Despite opening to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, it managed to collect only ₹82 crore worldwide at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in Thama, part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, and is scheduled for release in cinemas on Diwali 2025.