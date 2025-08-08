Rashmika Mandanna opens up about stardom, says she's working for the brand 'Rashmika Mandanna'

Millions know Rashmika Mandanna as a bubbly, stylish, and confident star—but behind that carefully shaped public image lies a more grounded and deeply emotional person, one that fans rarely get to see. In a recent candid interview, the actor opened up about how the pressures of stardom often force her to present a curated version of herself to the world. Rashmika Mandanna says she is a grounded, old-school private self who struggles with social media scrutiny.

Rashmika talks about difference between her online and offline persona

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Rashmika said, "I am an actor, and I am working under this brand called Rashmika Mandanna. With all the advice people give—‘Oh you can't say this, you can't behave like this, you can't do this’—that becomes your online personality. It is a part of you, but it is not entirely you."

She went on to describe the stark contrast between her public and private selves. "If you see me at home, you will be surprised what an old-school person I am. I will be the one feeding everyone, checking if they have rested well. I don't understand Gen Z terms. I can't keep up with these things. I am really an emotional person, but I can't really show it outside, because honestly, these days, people think kindness is fake."

Rashmika also opened up about the emotional strain of being in the public eye, admitting that social media and online chatter affect her. She admits that her problem is that she cares too much and does get affected by it. However, it has been a constant journey of going through it and healing from it over all these years.

Rashmika's latest work

This year, Rashmika Mandanna has showcased her versatility across languages and genres. She portrayed Maharani Yesubai in Laxman Utekar’s period drama Chhaava, opposite Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. She also starred as Saisri Rajkot in AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan.

In the bilingual Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, she played Sameera, sharing screen space with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Rashmika’s upcoming slate includes the Hindi film Thama and the Telugu female-led drama The Girlfriend, continuing her streak of balancing mainstream cinema with performance-driven roles.