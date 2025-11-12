Vijay Deverakonda finally shows some PDA, kisses fiancée Rashmika Mandanna's hand at event. Watch

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been quite coy about their relationship, even after their private engagement in October this year. Finally, fans got a glimpse of their PDA at the success event held for Rashmika’s latest release, The Girlfriend, in Hyderabad. Take a look. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna says she ‘fears’ going on shows after receiving flak for ‘men should experience period pain’ comment) Rashmika Mandanna couldn't stop blushing as Vijay Deverakonda kissed her hand.

Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna’s hand

Vijay turned up at the event for The Girlfriend to support his fiancée, Rashmika. In a sweet moment that caught everyone’s attention, he took Rashmika’s hand and kissed it in their first public display of affection. Rashmika couldn’t help but blush as he looked at her sweetly while doing it. Camera flashes of photographers and fans surrounding them went off, capturing the perfect, filmy moment.

Fans couldn't keep calm as videos of the moment began circulating on social media. “His real life #girlfriend,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Abba, finally!” One fan wrote, “Awww kondannaa,” while many others commented with heart and heart eyes emojis. Even if the moment was a quick one, fans present at the event cheered loudly as soon as they saw what had happened. Some took it as final confirmation that the couple was in fact getting married soon, despite them remaining mum.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship

Vijay and Rashmika were fan favourites since they starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. In 2018, Rashmika had also broken off her engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, citing incompatibility. While Vijay was linked to others over the years, and Rashmika has always maintained that they’re good friends, it is unknown when their relationship turned romantic.

In October this year, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that he and Rashmika have gotten engaged. They also confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February next year. Vijay or Rashmika has yet to publicly talk about their relationship.