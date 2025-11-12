Rashmika Mandanna says she ‘fears’ going on shows after receiving flak for ‘men should experience period pain’ comment

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about a hypothetical situation on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa that left many on social media incensed. Her comment on how men should get periods to experience the pain women go through every month left many comparing ways in which men also suffer in society. The actor took to social media to state that this is the reason why she has a ‘fear’ of going on shows. Rashmika Mandanna recently said on Jagapathi Babu's talk show that she believes men will only understand period pain when they get it.

Rashmika Mandanna says she fears going on shows

Following the backlash over the comment, a Rashmika fan shared a clip from the show on X (formerly Twitter) and attempted to clarify what the actor meant by it. They wrote, “Rashmika's perspective on men having periods :)) Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.. but fragile egos chose to twist it that way.”

Rashmika replied to the post and stated that her words are most often misconstrued, writing, “And this no one will talk about.. The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me.. I mean something and it’s taken in something else entirely.. :(“ Numerous fans commented in her support, agreeing with her that many have taken her statement out of context.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about periods?

On the show, Jagapathi Babu asked Rashmika if it’s true she believes men should experience periods too. Admitting to it, she said, “Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to the hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don’t understand. And you can’t show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, of course, they don’t understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them understand what period pain is like.”

Sharing her own experience, Rashmika said, “I get such horrible period pain, I have even fainted once from it. I have done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month I wonder, God, why are you torturing me so much. I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it. Which is why I think men should get periods at least once.”

Rashmika was most recently seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma and Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend. The actor was also recently in the news for her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda in October. The couple will tie the knot in February next year.