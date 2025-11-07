Rashmika Mandanna begins wedding prep, scouts venues in Udaipur for her big day with Vijay Deverakonda: Source

Wedding bells will be ringing for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda soon. Now, we have heard that the soon-to-be bride has already kicked off her wedding prep in full swing. Rashmika jetted off to Udaipur for a recce and checked out potential venues for a “grand celebration”. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year.

Rashmika Mandanna begins wedding prep in Udaipur

According to sources in the know-how, Rashmika recently took a short trip to Udaipur to scout potential wedding venues. And the Thamma actor is personally overseeing the arrangements to make sure everything is just right for her big day.

“That’s true Rashmika was in Udaipur to look for potential venues. She stayed in the city for three days and did a thorough recce when it comes to the venues and places the city has to offer. Udaipur is known for its palatial resorts and dreamy lakeside backdrops, and Rashmika believes that the city might be just perfect to seal her forever with Vijay, says the source.

While many reports are claiming that the couple might tie the knot in February next year, the insider shared that no bookings have been made in Udaipur yet.

“Rashmika wants to host a grand wedding, and Udaipur is definitely on her mind. But there is no clarity on bookings yet,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, India Today quoted a source close to Vijay saying that “the couple is indeed planning to wed next year”. It is also being said that the wedding will combine South Indian and Rajasthani customs. The wedding will be a fairly private affair and will be attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

More about Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year. While the couple made no announcement or shared pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the couple was engaged. His team also confirmed that they will tie the knot in February 2026. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. Several eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations. This added fuel to the rumours that they are in a relationship but don't want to make it public. In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but refrained from naming their partners.