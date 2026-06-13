All India Medical Students' Association president calls Sejal Pawar's comments on Pranit More show ‘highly condemnable’

Speaking about the controversy that started from the show, he added, "As for Pranit More , people like him are a curse on society. In the name of comedy, chasing TRPs, and garnering views, they target our sisters and daughters, our religion, and specific individuals. Our primary demand to the Government of India is to define the parameters of comedy—to establish what kind of comedy is acceptable.”

Now, All India Medical Students' Association President, Jitendra Singh, has commented on the incident. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “First, regarding Sejal Pawar, I must clarify that a donated dead body is referred to as a ‘cadaver.’ A cadaver is a body donated by the family after death for medical study or research. Every medical student takes a ‘cadaver oath’ during their studies. In this oath, the student pledges to treat the body with respect, a sense of duty, and ethical consideration. Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student—that is the information we have. She would certainly have studied the medical oath…Therefore, the remarks she made about the dead body—a body that is revered and god-like—are highly condemnable.”

Sejal Pawar sparked backlash for her comments on ‘male corpses’ made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. She has been sent to 15-day forced leave after Mumbai's KEM hospital launched a probe against her. Sejal Pawar is a medical student at KEM Hospital. (Also read: Amid Pranit More biryani row, another video of female doctor joking about male corpse's private body parts surfaces )

In a clip from Pranit More's show that went viral on social media platforms, Dr Pawar was heard making remarks about ‘male corpses’ and comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. This sparked backlash, with Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, wherein Dr Pawar is an MBBS student, sending her on 15 days' forced leave after ordering an inquiry.

KEM hospital said that Dr Pawar will be counselled, in her parents' or guardian's presence, and an appropriate course of action would be decided upon thereafter. The institution has constituted a five-member committee which will take a final decision on the matter within a week's time.

Sejal Pawar's statements went viral on social media, along with Himanshu Jangra's ₹370 biryani remark, both triggering backlash on social media. Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company had terminated him.