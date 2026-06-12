KEM Hospital orders inquiry against MBBS student Sejal Pawar over remarks about male corpse on Pranit More's show

MBBS student Sejal Pawar, who studies at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, recently came under the scanner after she made distasteful and disrespectful remarks on comedian Pranit More's show, comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. Her comment led to social media outrage, and now the Mumbai hospital has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Sejal Pawar has received backlash for her comments on Pranit More's show.

Sejal submitted written apology According to a report in India Today, sources told the website that though Pawar has submitted a written apology, senior doctors remain upset over her remarks made on a public platform. It is also reported that her comments have caused hurt, as cadavers are donated for medical education and are regarded with the highest respect.

Inquiry against her at KEM Hospital The report states that the internal report is expected to be submitted by Friday evening or Saturday morning, after reviewing the one-hour show, out of which only a two-minute clip featuring Sejal went viral. The matter is being examined in accordance with the National Medical Commission's existing social media guidelines. After the report is submitted, the Dean will decide on the next steps.

The Dean commented on the controversy and said, "We have received information that some insensitive remarks may have been made during a comedy show by a student. A 4-5 minute video clip from a one-hour show has gone viral. We will examine the matter to determine whether the remarks have been taken out of context. A two-member committee has been constituted to look into the issue. The inquiry committee comprises Dr Anita Chalak, Warden of the Undergraduate Hostel and Head of the Biochemistry Department, and Dr Shraddha More, Assistant Professor in Medicine, who also handles KEM Hospital's social media activities."

Sources told the website that although the institution does not want to be excessively harsh on Sejal, it will act strictly, as it wants to send a strong message against such comments. The report also states that some upset senior doctors have highlighted how cadavers are donated for medical training and that publicly making such remarks for laughs should not be taken lightly.