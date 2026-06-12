Medics seek action for female doctor's joke on male corpses during Pranit More's show: 'Mocking unacceptable'

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) on Friday hit out at jokes made on body donors and said it was “unacceptable” to mock human remains. The criticism comes amid the ongoing controversy over a joke made by a female doctor in the audience of one of the shows by comedian Pranit More. During a show by comedian Pranit More, an audience member made jokes on body donors, which later caused a controversy.

The medical body also urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene and ensure such jokes are not promoted or broadcast.

“Body donors are the foundation of medical education and deserve the highest dignity and respect. Mocking human remains is unacceptable and violates the ethics of the medical profession,” the AIMSA said in a statement. The medical body requested relevant authorities to take note and ensure “strict action and public accountability” follow.

“Respect the Donor. Respect Medical Ethics. Respect Humanity,” the statement concluded.

What is the controversy? The controversy around the joke, made by a female doctor who identified herself as Sejal Pawar, emerged in light of another row centering around Himanshu Jangra, a man whose comments on a ₹370 Biryani date with a woman were seen as obscene and objectionable by many.

As Himanshu's remarks drew ire, a section pointed out to Sejal Pawar's clip from another show by Pranit More, in which she was heard making jokes on private parts of male corpses. She said that she and her other female colleague often compare the sizes of the private parts of the male corpses in the hospital.

Also Read: 'Men, call this out': The Pranit More show, Gurugram man's ‘ ₹370 vasool’ monologue, the outrage explained

Sejal is currently posted at KEM Hospital, Mumbai, as per her Instagram bio, and her now made her profile on the social media platform private.

A video of her interaction with Pranit More quickly went viral, sparking outrage. “As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care,” a user wrote on X.

Where did the row begin? While Sejal Pawar is now at the centre of fury on social media, the controversy didn't start with her.

An audience member named Himanshu Jangra, who was part of one of Pranit More's shows in Gurugram recently, made jokes on how he spent ₹370 on a date with a woman, implying he expected sexual encounter with her in return. In explicit detail, he described how he tried to “complete unfinished business", and the audience's laughter in the background and Pranit More's failure to object to Himanshu's remarks sparked outrage on social media.

Pranit More later expressed regret for not challenging Himanshu's remarks during the show.

Meanwhile, people who sided with Himanshu on the matter and saw his remarks as merely jokes pointed out to Sejal's comments from another show, and sought similar backlash on it.