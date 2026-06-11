Pranit More under Maharashtra cyber police lens over ' ₹370 biryani' remark on show, case registered

Maharashtra cyber police on Thursday registered case against stand-up comedian Pranit More after the controversial ‘ ₹370 remark’ made during his show. Stand-up comedian Pranit More. (Screengrab)

More's show came under intense backlash over the past few days after a short clip from his show went viral on social media where a man is heard saying how he paid ₹370 for a biryani on a date and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. The man was identified as 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra who made private details of his date public, while More, along with the crowd, continue to laugh at the remarks, without interrupting him.

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Following the backlash, More apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’. Several social media influencers slammed him for failing to stop Jangra when he made the vile remarks and demanded accountability.

Several women on social media were furious that More allowed such insensitive comments to be made on the show and demanded strict action against him.

Jangra, a web developer, also lost his job following the row as the Gurugram firm where he worked, sacked him over his " ₹370 biryani" remark, news agency PTI reported.

NCW summons More, Jangra The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned More and Jangra over the controversial remarks with the commission saying it appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman, PTI reported.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video of the incident, the commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate and time-bound action and requesting an Action Taken Report within seven days.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded," the commission said in a statement.

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Expressing concern over the video's content, the commission said the "normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence."

The commission said it has sought details regarding the status of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.

The commission also sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for "promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women".

The NCW said a hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4 pm.

The NCW said it would continue to monitor the matter closely and expected prompt and appropriate action from the concerned authorities.