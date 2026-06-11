Three days, three attacks: How Indian-crewed vessels got caught in fresh US-Iran crossfire

Three vessels with Indian crew members onboard were attacked by the United States over the past three days near the coast of Oman. The attacks on the MT Jalveer, Settebello, and MT Marivex coincide with the US and Iran renewing hostilities against each other. The attacks were condemned by the ministry of external affairs. The strike on the commercial ship named Settebello on Wednesday led to the deaths of three Indian sailors. (Forward Seamen’s Union of India/ANI Video Grab)

The strike on the commercial ship named Settebello on Wednesday led to the deaths of three Indian sailors, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,” Sonowal added.

Describing the deaths as a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin”.

How and why were the Indian-crewed ships targeted? Smoke was detected owing to a fire in the engine room of the vessel MT Jalveer on Thursday, following which evacuation of crew members to Oman's Shinas port was initiated. The Forward Seamen's Union of India had posted photographs showing thick smoke billowing from the vessel.

“Evacuation of crew from MT Jalveer to Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed.” the Indian embassy in Oman said in a post on X. According to sources cited by ANI news agency, there were 20 Indian sailors onboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker, all of whom are reported to be safe. The US said it had “disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 p.m. ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil.”

However, this attack was the third consecutive one near Oman, with three seafarers being killed in the strike on commercial tanker, Palau-flagged MT Settebello, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. The US CENTCON had on Wednesday too, said it had “disabled” a vessel because it had “failed to comply” with the directions given by American forces.

The US military has enforces a naval blockade on Iranian ports after Tehran effectively blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex had caught fire on Monday this week after it was attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman, the ministry of external affairs said. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there had been a communication exchange between the ship's crew and the US Navy before the vessel was disabled by the American forces. Jaiswal said all 24 Indian crew members onboard were rescued safely.

How has Indian responded to the incidents? The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed the incident with MT Jalveer earlier on Thursday, providing an update about the rescue operations later. Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs highlighted “several incidents involving seafarers” in West Asia over the last few days, saying New Delhi was deeply concerned about the safety of Indian sailors.

“We attach the highest importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community, and there is no need to re-emphasise this point,” the ministry said. “These attacks must cease, and we reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region,” the MEA added.

The MEA had on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest after the attack on MT Settebello. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu conveyed India's deep concerns, asserting that the safety and welfare of the country's seafaring community are the top priority. The ministry also released a statement condemning the incident, and calling for an immediate de-escalation to tensions in West Asia.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA statement said.