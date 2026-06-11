Another ship with Indian crew, Jalveer, comes under 'US attack' amid fresh missile exchange in Iran war

An "incident" involving a vessel off Oman's Shinas port was reported earlier on Thursday, the Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ascertain further details. A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by US forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (ANI)

This is the third reported instance of a merchant vessel with Indian crew coming under attack by the US. All crew members are safe so far, according to initial reports received, people familiar with the matter told HT. Track June 11 updates on Iran war here

The above-mentioned people identified the vessel ‘Jalveer’, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker.

Third ‘US attack’ on Indian-crewed vessel India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat after American forces struck a second Indian-crewed vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week, as concerns mount over the impact of escalating Middle East tensions on commercial shipping.

The vessel Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members, of whom three were confirmed dead on Thursday while 21 others had been rescued, according to the government.

Earlier this week, US forces fired on Marivex, an empty tanker suspected of involvement in the Iranian oil trade. All 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued.

So far, American forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels and redirected 134 ships, the Central Command said.

US, Iran have come on the brink of resumption of full-fledged war in biggest exchange in hostilities since the April 8 ceasefire after Washington on Wednesday launched strikes in response to downing of a US Army chopper. Iran then fired back, triggering sirens across Gulf.

The missile and drone exchange continued on Thursday, forcing Kuwait to shut its airspace temporarily.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued a statement condemning attacks on Indian-crewed vessels, saying, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.

The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region, the MEA said and reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution “so that peace and stability can return to the region.”

The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest, the external affairs ministry said.